2023 Guber Race: S’East youth leaders endorse AA candidate

The Coalition of South- East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South-East, has endorsed the governorship candidate of Action Alliance (AA) in Ebonyi State, Chukwuma Nwandugo, as its preferred candidate for the 2023 governorship election. Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abakaliki, President General of COSEYL, Goodluck Ibem, and its Publicity Secretary, Okey Nworu, said Nwandugo possesses the requisite experience, exposure, uncommon track record and integrity required globally, to lead the current Ebonyi State to greatness.

“We are non-partisan in all senses of the word, but as a group mandated by our people to defend her political interest at all times, we have to declare emphatically our endorsement and support for Engr. Chukwuma Nwandugo, owing to his outstanding and quality performance when he held sway as Commissioner for Works and Transport, as well as his vast administrative, engineering and business acumen.”

