2023 guber: Who will fly PDP’s flag in Lagos?

For the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the governorship of Lagos State remains elusive. The state is the only one it has never governed in the South- West since the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999. However, the party is on the march again as it seeks to find a governorship candidate that will match the dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state in the 2023 general election. ANAYO EZUGWU examines some potential governorship aspirants who may fly the party’s flag and their chances

With the 2023 general elections drawing closer, the conversation for the governorship election in Lagos State has commenced within the two dominant political parties in the state, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The opposition PDP would be hoping to win the state for the first time since the return to democratic rule in 1999. While the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is on a relatively stable process especially with the modest performance of the incumbent governor of the party, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who may have the right of first refusal, the PDP on the other hand appears to still groping in the dark for direction.

The opposition party has failed at every general election to win the governorship seat in Lagos State even when the party was in control of the federal government. For instance, former President Olusegun Obasanjo failed to win the state for the party in 2003 and 2007 general elections despite widespread allegations of electoral fraud.

But in 2011, through the popularity of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the party managed to win the presidential election in the state. Like his predecessors, Jonathan lost the governorship election to the Action Congress Nigeria (ACN). Likewise, in 2015, the former president also failed to win Lagos for the PDP both in the presidential and governorship elections.

However, the party managed to win some seats at the State House of Assembly. But the party’s fortune has continued to dwindle further as a result of an unending internal leadership tussle leading to the defection of some of its chieftains to APC.

But since then, the party’s electoral performance in the state has gone from bad to worse, with the party failing to win any local government seat in the recent council elections in the state.

As the party prepares for the governorship elections in 2023, analysts are optimistic that if the party present credible and popular candidate it could challenge the ruling party in the state.

But the fear is that not too many personalities in the PDP possess the qualities that can stand the popularity of APC in the state.

Interestingly, political analysts believe that there are few individuals in Lagos PDP, who can challenge APC in the state. Among those hand-picked by some political analysts as potential governorship candidates are former governorship candidate of the party, Jimi Agbaje; state chairman of the party,

Adedeji Doherty; former governor of the state, Akinmwunmi Ambode; former senatorial candidate of the party, Babatunde Gbadamosi and founder of Lagos4Lagos Movement, Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran.

Jimi Agbaje

No doubt, Agbaje, a former governorship candidate of the party in 2015 and 2019 governorship elections in the state is one of the options for the PDP ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

Agbaje, despite being a serial loser of Lagos governorship election has warmed himself into the hearts of most Lagosians given his previous political outings. Agbaje is a well-known name among residents of Lagos and his recent media interviews showed that he has learnt his lessons not to stay away from political activities.

But the challenge before him is that many people may not be comfortable with him flying the flag of PDP in 2023 because he might not bring anything new to his campaign. Some people are also afraid that his candidacy may pave the way for an easy win for the APC in the state.

There are also comments in some quarters that PDP chieftains in Lagos State might not be comfortable having Agbaje again as their governorship candidate and that the party may decide to settle for another candidate.

But Agbaje seems to understand the politics of Lagos PDP and might be one of their best choices if he plays the card of the chieftains of the party. Agbaje first contested for the governorship of the state in 2007 under the platform of the Democratic Peoples Alliance (DPA) but lost to Babatunde Fashola, who was the candidate of Action Congfress (AC).

In October 2014, he officially indicated his interest in giving the Lagos State gubernatorial election another shot by picking up the PDP nomination form. He later emerged as the candidate of the PDP for the 2015 Lagos State gubernatorial election but lost the poll to Akinwunmi Ambode of the APC.

In October 2018, Agbaje also secured the PDP’s ticket to run for the office of the governor of Lagos state but lost to the incumbent, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC on March 9 2019.

Adedeji Doherty

The embattled state chairman of PDP in Lagos State is a man of ambitions and one of his ambitions is to preside over the affairs of the state as the governor one day. He is another hand that can lead PDP as the gubernatorial candidate in 2023. He has aspired to fly the flag of the party in the state on two different occasions.

In 2014 and 2018, he contested the governorship primaries of the party but lost to Jimi Agbaje on both ocassions. And there are indications that he run again in 2023. Doherty has served in the party in many capacities.

He has served as the South-West Zonal Organising Secretary and acting Deputy National Chairman South-West of PDP.

He has also served the nation at the federal level as a member of the board in SMEDAN and also a member of the Governing Council of the newly created Maritime University, Okerenkoko, Delta State. Despite his serving to the party, Doherty greatest challenge to securing the ticket of the party would be members of the party in Lagos, who sees him as a mole in the state.

As a chairman, he is running the most divided party in the history of PDP in Lagos State and virtually all the party’s establishments are against him as state chairman.

And the party has not fared well under his leadership in the state. In the last local government elections in the state, the party managed to win only one councillor seat in the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas.

As a result of this poor performance and infighting in the party, it would be very difficult for Chief Bode George, a member of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), and other PDP chieftains in Lagos to support the candidacy of Doherty because, according to them, he refused to recognize the party’s establishments in the state.

Babatunde Gbadamosi

The former senatorial candidate of the PDP for the Lagos East Senatorial District bye-election is another politician that can have a shot at the Lagos governorship seat in 2023.

He is one politician in PDP with a lot of grassroots support. And he is abreast with the intricacies of Lagos politics having contested before as a governorship candidate. In the 2011 Lagos State gubernatorial election, Gbadamosi contested the election for Governor of Lagos State under the platform of the PDP and lost to Babatunde Fashola. He also contested the governorship ticket of the PDP in 2015, which he lost to Agbaje.

In 2017, he joined the Action Democratic Party (ADP), winning the party’s primary election in October 2018. He was the ADP candidate in the 2019 Lagos State Gubernatorial election in which he emerged the second runner up.

Gbadamosi is someone who is in the good books of PDP chieftains in Lagos State but the outcome of the senatorial byeelections where he performed poorly may major determinant on his perceived ambition to govern Lagos State.

Akinmwunmi Ambode

If it is about experience and acceptability, Akinmwunmi Ambode, immediate past governor of Lagos State, is one candidate that can win the governorship seat for PDP in Lagos State if he defects to the party. He has been largely sidelined and quiet since APC’s controversial decision to deny him a second-term ticket to contest as governor.

But analysts believe that joining PDP is one of the surest ways for the former governor to return to the Lagos State government house, Alausa. In the build-up to the 2015 governorship election in the state, many residents of the state expected that Ambode will join a party like PDP and seek reelection after his party denied him the ticket.

But he remained in the party hoping to get a ministerial appointment due to his relationship with President Muhammadu Buhari but equally lost out on the ministerial appointment.

With the 2023 general elections fast approaching, Ambode remains a candidate to beat if he defects to PDP and secures the party’s governorship ticket. He is one politician that many Lagosians would willingly vote for.

As a governor, he turned the state around and many commercial drivers and tricycle riders would not stop admiring his good works in the transport sector. Even the commuters would not stop talking of how he revolutionalized means of transportation through expansion of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system in the state.

To prevent Ambode from considering PDP as an option, APC recently appointed him as the deputy chairman of the South- West sub-committee of the Contact and Strategy Committee of the party to help deepen and consolidate gains of the party in the region, prepare it as a strong and viable institution for the present and foreseeable future. But political watchers in the state are of the opinion that the appointment would not stop him from defecting to PDP.

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran

Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor is the founder of the Lagos4Lagos Movement, which has huge followership across the state.

The movement is set up to re-awaken the political spirit of Lagos indigenes and he believes that it is the turn of Lagos indigenes to produce the next governor of the state in 2023. The movement is also a mantra created to form a unique way for youths to express themselves no matter their political affiliations.

Though, he is still a member of the APC, it is believed that many of his supporters have pitched tent with the PDP and are expecting his defection from the ruling party. Many political watchers in the state also believe that he may defect to the main opposition party in the buildup to the 2023 governorship election in the state.

An indigene of Badagry, Adediran is loved by youths and courted by the elites.

Since his emergence on the Lagos political landscape through his Jandor Foundation, he has shown a commitment to human empowerment, excellence, innovation, empathy, community service, and creativity, but the question remains whether his growing popularity and support base would guarantee his emergence as the governorship candidate of PDP if he defects.

Despite the complications of Lagos politics, Adediran is focused, determined and has his eyes fixed on one thing, to be the number one citizen of Lagos State come 2023. But the question is: Does he have what it takes to wrest power from the firm-grip of the ruling party in the state?

The herculean task, notwithstanding, Adediran believes sitting down is not the solution. He once said: “We have consciously and subconsciously ceded leadership and governance to our old leaders. We must not be content with being aloof and complaining from our closets. Our world today is quite fast-paced, with ever constant changing dynamics.

“For me, it is time to change the status quo and make Lagos work for all. Together, we will achieve our Lagos4Lagos vision and bring to life the Lagos of our dreams. We must take the task at hand with every sense of responsibility. It is essential, it is urgent.”

