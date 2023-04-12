Islam News

2023 Hajj: Kaduna Demands Additional 500 Seats Despite Fare Hike

Posted on Author Mariam Adebukola Comment(0)

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency Executive Secretary, Dr Yusuf Yaqubu Alrigasiyu, has declared that the agency will demand additional 500 hajj seats for this year’s pilgrimage.

He said the request was to meet the clamour of other intending pilgrims expected to make payments for seats in the state in the coming days.

Dr Alrigasiyu explained that the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) had already allocated 5,987 seats to the state, with intending pilgrims expected to pay N2.919 million per seat at a press briefing on Tuesday.

He also stated that any pilgrim who pays their fare is entitled to an $800 Basic Travel Allowance.

He further cited several reasons for the increase in fare, including the cost of accommodations, the increase in the dollar rate to the naira, a 15 per cent VAT increase by Saudi Arabian authorities, and fuel costs for airplanes.

He added that despite the fare hike, Nigeria’s hajj seat fare remains the lowest in the world.

He listed countries like Malaysia, Pakistan, Ghana, and Niger Republic, which have higher hajj fares for seats than Nigeria.

The executive secretary expressed appreciation to NAHCON’s leadership for ensuring that the fare remains less than N3m.

Mariam Adebukola

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Federation revenue dropped to N903.63bn in August –CBN

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Federation revenue fell by 17.1 per cent to N903.63 billion in August compared with the N1.09trillion recorded the previous month, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said. The CBN, which stated this in its monthly economic report for August posted on its website yesterday, said that the federation revenue also dropped below the budget […]
News

NSA reads riot act over security threat to Anambra guber election

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA) Maj-Gen. Babagana Monguno (rtd) has warned any group or persons that the Federal Government will not tolerate any plan to impede the smooth conduct of the November 6 Anambra governorship election. The NSA, who was represented at Thursday’s quarterly Inter-Agency Consultative Committee of Election Security (ICCES) meeting by Sanusi Galadima, […]
News Top Stories

How modest Niger school produced IBB, Abdulsalami,others

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Class 24 of Government College, Bida, Niger State, will earn a spot in the Guinness World Records (The Guinness Book of Records) for its outstanding achievements in Nigeria’s political and traditional leadership, as well as in judiciary, military and diplomacy. The 24 students, who gained admission to the college in 1957 and graduated in 1962, […]

Leave a Reply