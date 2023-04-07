Islam News

2023 Hajj: NAHCON Fixes N2.8m As Pilgrim Fare To Saudi Arabia

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has announced that each aspiring pilgrim for the 2023 hajj would pay a minimum of N2.89m.

The Chairman of NAHCON, Zikrullah Hassan, made this known to the public on Friday while attributing the increment to inflation in Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

Hassan said the price is of 8 different categories with Borno and Yobe States paying the lowest price while the highest price is for Lagos and Ogun States with the sum of  N2.99m.

He said, “Hajj fare has 8 different costs, pilgrims from Maiduguri and Yola, will pay 2.89m other northern states 2.919m.

“The southern part of the country has six different prices, Edo State and the other states in the South-South and South East will pay N2.96m while Ekiti and Ondo States will pay N2.88m, Osun State will pay N2.99m. Cross River to pay N2.943m and Lagos, Ogun, and Oyo to pay N2.99m.”

He said the airlines approved for the airlift of pilgrims from states are; Air Peace, Azman Air, Fly Nas, Aero Contractors, and Max Air while Arik Air and Value Jet were approved as chartered aircraft for private tour operators.

He added that the Commission would close the portal for those who choose hajj saving schemes by April 21.

“We decided to do this to ensure that all operation activities are not dragged and May 21 will be the inaugural flight. We are committed to taking every single citizen that registered for hajj this year.”

