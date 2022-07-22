Islam

2023 Hajj: NAHCON seeks timely information from Saudi authorities

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

As part of the moves to ensure timely preparation for the 2023 hajj exercise, the Chairman National Hajj Commission, NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan has charged the Saudi Authorities on Hajj Affairs to make necessary information available to the countries. Speaking at the closing ceremony for the 1443.A.H Hajj season organised by the authorities for Pilgrims from Non-Arab Countries, known as Mutawifs, NAHCON chairman who spoke on behalf of all Hajj Missions in Africa stated that quick release of information would have immense impact on Hajj preparations and arrangements for African pilgrims of non-Arab countries.

He said: “Providing us with essential information will enable us to effectively put in place all required arrangements in good time and with relative ease. It is obvious how the lack of timely essential information resulted in the delay and or rather hasty and in some instances, difficulties experienced this year by some of our member countries.

“Many times, we only get to read about vital information relating to our duties in social media and other unofficial news channels. As those saddled with the responsibility of organising Hajj for our pilgrims, we appeal to you to make relevant information available to us first hand and with the urgency it merits as well.’’ He stated that the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU signing which signifies commencement of preparatory activities for Hajj did not take place physically this year and appealed that this should not continue. He urged the Mutawif to bring the issue before the Council in order to accord it the seriousness it deserves.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Islam

Glitz, glamour as LEMU graduates 7 teenage Qu’ran memorisers

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

A week after unveiling its N200m Ultra-modern hostel and classrooms for the Lekki Qur’an Memorisation College, the Lekki Muslim Ummah, an umbrella organisation of all Muslims in Lekki Peninsula of Lagos State, has graduated seven teenage Qur’an memorisers amidst pomp and pageantry. The graduands, who have been certified for successfully momorising the entire chapters of […]
Islam

COVID-19: IsDB plans $2.3bn package

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group has revealed plan to respond to COVID-19 with $2.3 billion package and to launch three supportive and robust initiatives in partnership with UAE Ministry of Economy and Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) A prime goal behind the initiative is to promote and provide a robust platform for the investment and […]
Islam

COVID-19, a punishment from Allah — Abdul-Azeez

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

A renowned Islamic scholar and professor of Communication and Language Arts, Taofeek Abdulazeez, has described the COVID- 19 pandemic as a punishment from Allah. Professor Abdulazeez stated this when he led a delegation on a visit to the president of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Balogun, who just recovered from the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica