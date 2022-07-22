2023 Hajj: NAHCON seeks timely information from Saudi authorities

As part of the moves to ensure timely preparation for the 2023 hajj exercise, the Chairman National Hajj Commission, NAHCON, Alhaji Zikrullah Hassan has charged the Saudi Authorities on Hajj Affairs to make necessary information available to the countries. Speaking at the closing ceremony for the 1443.A.H Hajj season organised by the authorities for Pilgrims from Non-Arab Countries, known as Mutawifs, NAHCON chairman who spoke on behalf of all Hajj Missions in Africa stated that quick release of information would have immense impact on Hajj preparations and arrangements for African pilgrims of non-Arab countries.

He said: “Providing us with essential information will enable us to effectively put in place all required arrangements in good time and with relative ease. It is obvious how the lack of timely essential information resulted in the delay and or rather hasty and in some instances, difficulties experienced this year by some of our member countries.

“Many times, we only get to read about vital information relating to our duties in social media and other unofficial news channels. As those saddled with the responsibility of organising Hajj for our pilgrims, we appeal to you to make relevant information available to us first hand and with the urgency it merits as well.’’ He stated that the Memorandum of Understanding, MoU signing which signifies commencement of preparatory activities for Hajj did not take place physically this year and appealed that this should not continue. He urged the Mutawif to bring the issue before the Council in order to accord it the seriousness it deserves.

