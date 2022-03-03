News

2023: Hayatu-Deen declares for presidency, vows to tackle poverty, insecurity

A one-time Managing Director and Chief Executive of FSB International Bank, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu- Deen, has announced his intention to contest the 2023 presidential election. The economist declared his interest in the plum job yesterday.

He will contest the polls on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Addressing an audience of Nigerians from all walks of life, Hayatu-Deen said the country needed an unusual kind of leader equipped with the type of skills, character and experience to tackle poverty and the security challenges facing the country.

“I believe I am that person who can provide such uncommon leadership with clarity, conviction and dynamism,” he said. Highlighting his proven entrepreneurial disposition and values to drive the economy, the ex-banker said: “The philosophy I espouse revolves around a free enterprise economy designed to deliver prosperity to the Nigerian people by quickly lifting them out of poverty and positioning Nigeria to become a powerhouse in the emerging markets.

“One of the cardinal principles of this philosophy is predicated on fiscal prudence in the management of public funds and in the efficacy of execution of public works programs; with a significant portion of our income dedicated to development projects which will have a significant impact on people’s lives.” According to him, if elected he will prioritise national security and other institutions of government, stressing that an energetic and honest approach to healing the deep wounds of the past would also be an action point.

Hayatu-Deen said: “I have a good grasp of the opportunities and challenges confronting this country; and I amply possess the skills, background and experience to do the job. “I was born here, went to school here and worked here all my life. So I saw this country go through many of its peaks and valleys. “As an economist, I have a clear understanding of the difference between successful nations which create economic miracles and laggard nations. “I have a solid understanding of the economic success formula required to resuscitate and turn around a nation in deep social and economic malaise.

I understand this because I have successfully turned around the fortunes of the largest group holding company in Nigeria as well as a moribund Federal Government Bank.” The former banker said his choice of the PDP is because one of two major parties and has a national outlook. Hayatu-Deen, who has served in two Presidential Advisory Committees, also bemoaned the expensive nature of Nigerian politics, stating, however, that he has a chance of competing given his commitment and background. On zoning and power shift, the presidential aspirant, said: “Nigeria didn’t hold a referendum in 1999 when it was decided by a particular party to concede the leadership of the executive to the southern part of the country. “Zoning is the exclusive preserve of the party leadership in terms of what is it that they want to do. I didn’t come through the back door, I came through the front door to express my interest. It is a matter for the party to decide. “This country will be doing itself a great deal of harm if it continues to argue on issues like zoning because they will actually distract us from bringing out the best and the brightest among us. “The most important issues of our time are that of hunger, insecurity, poverty, among others. So, I don’t care where you come from, your tribe or colour, just get the job done.”

 

