2023: Hired thugs destroying our billboards – Oyo APC

Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed concerns over destruction of its billboards. According to the Publicity Secretary, Wale Sadare, in a release, the destruction was alleged to have been carried out “by a syndicate of violent persons believed to be working for the interest of Governor Seyi Makinde and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)”.

The opposition party urged the police and other law enforcement agencies to look into the matter. Sadare said that the alarm from Oyo APC came against the background of reported cases of incessant vandalism of billboards and posters bearing the logo of opposition parties, as well as, photographs of some non- PDP politicians by thugs. Oyo APC therefore accused Makinde of creating an enabling environment for miscreants to operate freely in the state.

 

