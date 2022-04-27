2023: Hope, fears as 11 governors seek re-election

Ahead of the 2023 general election, governors from 11 states of the federation would be seeking the votes of electorate in their respective states in order to return to power. As a result, most of the governors have declared their intention to remain in office. ANAYO EZUGWU reports

As the country prepares for the 2023 general election, incumbent governors seeking re-election in 11 states have up till next year May to deliver on their first term mandates. The states, which their governors would be seeking re-election are Ogun, Lagos, Oyo, Nasarawa, Kwara, Zamfara, Bauchi, Yobe, Borno, Adamawa and Gombe. Already, some of the governors are optimistic of victory given the popularity of their parties or their performance in office in the last three years, while the governors of Kwara and Zamfara states may face stiff contests in their states over the strength of the opposition parties in their respective parties and internal wrangling within their own parties. New Telegraph looks at the governors and their chances of winning re-election as politicking intensifies for the 2023 general election.

Dapo Abiodun: Ogun State

Governor Abiodun needs not to announce his second term ambition, it is well written on the wall and according to political analysts in Ogun State, just like his predecessors, he will contest for a second term in office and chances are that he will win the election. One of the reasons why he is having the upper hand at the moment is because he has most of those who matter in and outside government to win the election on his side. He has been making necessary moves to ensure he is well represented in all the three senatorial districts of the state and he also has those whose followers are large on his team. One high point of Governor Abiodun’s strategic build-up to 2023 is the quality membership he has been able to attract to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State. Among those he has been able to bring into the party include a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; former Governor Gbenga Daniel and Gboyega Isiaka, into the APC fold. Given the place of the new members in Ogun political calculus, there are many who hold the view that the has effectively become a one-party state and that the re-election bid of the governor should be smooth-sailing as he is not likely to face serious challenges in getting the APC ticket. It is believed that having built a solid political base, Abiodun can count on his allies to deliver the coveted prize. Although party members claimed that the party remains one indivisible body, the outcome of October 16, 2021, state congress signify otherwise, with the look of things the party is more divided than it was in the build-up to the 2019 general election based on recent happenings, including defections to the party.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu: Lagos State

Unlike his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, who was denied a second term, Governor Sanwo-Olu has been assured of a ticket for a second term by the highest decision making organ of the APC in Lagos State – Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC). The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Gboyega Akosile, on April 18, announced that the governor was also given a pass mark for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos. He wrote: “Breaking news: Lagos GAC gives nod to Governor Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid. The Governance Advisory Council at a meeting in Lagos, today, gave a pass mark to Sanwo-Olu for staying through to the developmental agenda of Lagos. Congratulations dear boss.” The announcement by the GAC has ended the uncertainty in Lagos APC that the governor may not seek re-election. There has been speculation that Sanwo- Olu might not get a second term ticket on the platform of the APC and that the opposition PDP will offer him its ticket. But the APC immediately kicked and rejected what it called a Greek gift, saying the platform that offered him the ticket in 2019 is still very much available. The speculation followed a report alleging that another member of the ruling oligarchy in the state might have been anointed.

Seyi Makinde: Oyo State

In Oyo State, Governor Makinde has already declared his intention to run for a second term in office. The governor said his decision was based on the need to further build on the foundation his administration has laid in its bid to move the people of the state from poverty to prosperity. Makinde noted that the state, in the last three years, has witnessed unprecedented development in all sectors with no zone left behind in line with his roadmap to accelerated development from 2019 to 2023. His words: “I promised in my last newsletter that by the time you receive this one, I would have decided whether to run again for office. Sometime last week, I picked up the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for a second term as the elected governor of the good people of Oyo State. Yes, I am presenting myself again to serve. “In the last three years, Oyo State has seen unprecedented development in all sectors with no zone left behind. We have worked hard in all the four pillars upon which our Roadmap to Accelerated Development in Oyo State 2019-2023 is built. “But as every engineer would tell you, our work is not done until all problems are addressed. We believe we have laid a solid foundation for solving the problem of moving the good people of Oyo State from poverty to prosperity. We would love an opportunity to build on that foundation. So now, the ball is, once again, in your court. If you, the good people of Oyo State desire it, then we will serve you for four more years.”

Abdullahi Sule: Nasarawa State

Governor Sule may not have declared his intention to seek re-election but many political groups and politicians in the state are calling on him to run for a second term. Those urging him to seek re-election believe that he has demonstrated unparallel leadership qualities and exceptional patriotism towards developing Nasarawa State and its people. Sule was nominated for using basic education as a tool to fight insecurity and other criminal activities, a blueprint that is being adopted by other states. This has set the state on the right track for socio-economic development. The governor also adopted a multidimensional approach to reduce the poverty level and create wealth and employment. The creation of a rural transformation agency is a game-changer that has brought the government closer to the rural areas and increased business activities, deflating insecurity to an appreciable level. With the governor supporting the emergence of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the national chairman of the ruling APC, many political watchers of the state are of the view that Sule’s second term bid is already guaranteed.

AbdulRahman Abdul- Razaq: Kwara State

Governor AbdulRazaq is among state chief executives seeking reelection but he is facing opposition within the ruling APC in Kwara State. He is not on the same page with chieftains of the party in the state like the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed; Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki; Akogun Iyiola Oyedepo; Luqmon Olayiwola Mustapha and Prof. Shuaib Oba Abdul-Raheem. These chieftains of the party have put their differences aside and united against the governor to deny him a second term ticket. The anti-AbdulRaszaq group in the ruling APC held strategic positions which include the chairmanship through Bashir Bolarinwa, the secretary and other key positions and there have been more than two attempts to remove Bolarinwa by the governor’s men, which were tactically rebuffed. Despite the opposition, the governor’s supporters and loyalists in the state are determined to mobilize for his re-election and they believe that the power of incumbency will play a role in his emergence at the party’s governorship primary. AbdulRazaq joined politics in 1999 when Nigeria returned to democratic rule. In 2011, he unsuccessfully contested the governorship election in Kwara State on the platform of Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and again contested unsuccessfully for Kwara Central Senatorial District on the platform of PDP in both 2011 and 2015. He won the gubernatorial primary election of the APC for Kwara State in October 2018 before going ahead to win the 2019 governorship election.

Bello Matawalle: Zamfara State

The second term bid of Governor Matawalle may hit the rocks except something is done to resolve the crisis rocking the Zamfara State chapter of the APC. It could be recalled that the governorship candidate of the APC was declared winner of the 2019 governorship election in the state but Supreme Court overturned the result of the election over a faulty governorship primary election. The APC in Zamfara State was said to have failed to comply with the relevant section of the constitution hence the candidate of PDP in the election, Matawalle, was declared governor of the state. Interestingly, Matawalle later defected to the APC. However, his second term bid is facing threats as prominent members of the APC, who convinced him to dump the PDP are threatening to defect to PDP over their loss to the governor in the battle for the party’s structure.

Bala Mohammed: Bauchi State

The Bauchi State governor seems not decided on his next political move. The governor is divided between his presidential ambition which is gathering momentum and returning as governor of the state. But if the governor decides to seek re-election, his achievements in the state so far will speak for him. Mohammed after his swearing-in as governor sought to streamline government processes and protocols and to recover lost and/or stolen government property and funds. He also tried to rid Bauchi State civil service of ghost workers. He met a state that is poorly managed with over a 1.3 million children reported to be out of school, jobless youths roaming the streets, non-functional hospitals and local government areas that have totally collapsed.

Mai Mala Buni: Yobe State

Following the end of his service to the ruling party as the chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Buni has fully returned to Yobe State to pursue his second term bid. The governor has not publicly declared his interest but many of his supporters are clamouring for him to make his intentions known to the people. They believe that his achievements will earn him a second term in office. The governor during his inauguration stated that “our administration would strive to ensure prompt payment of counterpart funds to the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), to enable the state access UBEC grants to improve primary education. We would equally build more schools classrooms, employ more teachers as well as improve teacher incentives and provide additional instructional materials to meet the requirements of such communities. “This approach would be replicated in the secondary education sector, we will equally make the teaching profession attractive and education more functional. The payment of examination fees by the government to students in public schools would be sustained. Parents and guardians in the state would be free from the burden of paying school and examination fees for their wards. In order to improve and encourage pupil’s enrolment in our schools, this administration will partner with the Federal Government for the implementation of the Home Grown Feeding Programme.”

Babagana Zulum: Borno State

Governor Zulum has not disclosed his interest to run for a second term but many of his supporters want him to continue in office. A coalition of groups in the state has volunteered to purchase the expression of interest and nomination forms for him. The coalition which comprises registered clubs, associations and professional bodies in the academia and health-care, marketers, transporters, and women groups, said the performance of the governor in the past three years spurred them to take the decision. “We are registering our unflinching support for the continuity of Prof. Babagana Zulum, the governor of Borno State for another four years, having witnessed the unprecedented and enormous achievements by his administration across all spheres of human endeavours in the state for the past three years. “We also appeal to the general public and concerned citizens of the state to come en masse to support the cause. A dedicated account has been opened for them to make voluntary contributions to support this cause,” the coalition said.

Umaru Fintiri: Adamawa State

Governor Fintiri has formally declared his intention to run for a second term as governor of Adamawa State. According to the governor, he is seeking ree-lection because the people of the state have endorsed his leadership and have expressed satisfaction with the progress the state is enjoying under the PDP. He said the achievements of the party in the last three years speak volume of the work the PDP-led government is doing in the state and that he has commenced building of a great society where nothing is left untouched and no one is left behind. His words: “For us in Adamawa State, 2023 is not a question of what we will do, it is a matter of what we have done with the mandate freely given in 209. In the last three years, we have provided the right answers to all the questions and can be trusted to seek a new mandate for yet another electoral cycle. “It is no longer news that the Nomination Form for the Adamawa gubernatorial race of our party has been picked for me. Because we have done so much and there is more to be done to better a lot of our people and our dear state; because we have built a trusting relationship with the electorate, the majority of whom are the masses where our support, both in votes and prayers, is derived from. “Because our party needs to continue on the path of victory; after very wide consultation within our great party and outside it, within the state and outside it, with my family, friends, associates and leaders, I wish to formally inform you that I have accepted to offer myself yet again, to seek for the endorsement of our Great Party, the PDP, to carry its flag in the 2023 governorship race of Adamawa State. “I believe you can trust me again as you have done before. There is indeed nothing about me that either you or the entire citizens of Adamawa State do not know. And there is nothing on the shelf of your developmental needs that I do not know. I have started the crusade for reinventing a new Adamawa where no one is left behind and nothing is left untouched. We have done so much in physical infrastructure and moving forward, stomach infrastructure will take precedence. I seek your support to continue the good work we have started in the state.”

Inuwa Yahaya: Gombe State

Yahaya is another governor that is seeking re-election in the 2023 general election. The Gombe State governor has also expressed confidence in contesting against anyone who wishes to contest for the governor’s office in the state. He said of his bid: “Considering the overwhelming support I am now enjoying from the people of the state, I have every confidence to face whoever wishes to run for the governorship seat in the state.” Yahaya joined politics in 2003. In the governorship election in 2015, He was the flag bearer of the APC in Gombe State. On October 1, 2018, he won the Gombe State gubernatorial primary election of the party with 859 votes to beat his closest rival, Mohammed Jibrin Barde, who polled 463 votes. On March 9, 2019, Yahaya was declared the Governor-elect of Gombe State. He scored a total number of 364,179 votes to defeat his closest rival, Senator Bayero Nafada of the PDP, who polled 222,868 votes.

