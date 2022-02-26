2023: How Igbo Presidency can be achieved -ADC Chair

The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, has proffered strategies on how to achieve a president of South-East extraction in 2023. Nwosu started by tasking critical stakeholders of the region to embark on deliberate coalition building, co-operation and collaboration with other regions to realise the project. He observed that although the Igbo population gives them good political capital, especially voting power and can as well influence election results in some states and cities in the country, their votes alone cannot produce a president in the country or give them the best political bargain. The ADC Chairman stated this in a keynote address entitled: “Converting Numerical strength of Ndigbo into Political Capital”, which he delivered at the “Igbo National Political Summit 2022” organised by the “Igbo National Congress (INC) in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

