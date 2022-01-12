2023: How Igbo presidency can be achieved – NIWA boss, Moghalu

The Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, has said that there still exists the possibility of having a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

In a chat with journalists at his Nnewi country home Wednesday, the former National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the Igbo only need to strategize and set the machinery in motion in order to actualize the project.

“The idea of the Nigerian president of Igbo extraction is a possibility. It is doable. It is also necessary to understand and note that power is not given; it is taken. If the Igbo people have this at the back of their minds, it will then help them work towards actualizing the ambition.

“The reason I say that power is not given is that there is nowhere Nigerians meet to agree that the slot will be given to an Igbo man or any other group come 2023. Realistically speaking, there are only two platforms that can be used to actualize the presidential project. They are the APC and PDP, because they are the political parties that have political structures all over the country.

“If that is the case, then, to what extent have the Igbo people in these two political platforms strategized to take over the political structures of these two parties so that candidates that can emerge from the will be Igbos? Igbo have to extend their handshakes across the Niger and do necessary political lobbying. It is all about horse trading.

“Meanwhile, for the sake of unity and fairness, and for the sake of a united Nigeria, it will not be out of place that an Igbo man is allowed to be president in 2023,” he said.

Moghalu also appealed on those agitating for the actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra to give dialogue a chance; contending that since plans are on the way for the actualization of Igbo presidency, it would be wrong to also match the move with agitation since, according to him, it will create a sense of mutual suspicion which may hinder the project.

