News

2023: How I'll grow Enugu economy, by Mbah

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has stated that his administration, if elected in 2023, will grow the economy in an unprecedented manner. Mbah made this known during a solidarity visit by the frontline pro-PDP campaign group in the state, the Peter Mbah Support Vanguard (PMSV), at his residence in Enugu, on Monday. While expressing worry over the state of national economic challenges, the industrialist promised to create massive jobs that will discourage the youths from leaving the country.

Mbah maintained that he had identified key sectors that will enhance economic development, productivity and make the state stands out, saying he would stem the tide of insecurity, dearth of jobs, and infrastructural deficits in the state. Responding to the massive endorsement from the group, Mbah said he was overwhelmed by the number dignitaries that made up the group, stressing that the ownership of the project had already been taken by them through their comprehensive outreaches in the state. He lauded the past and present administrations in the state for creating enabling platform, such as new infrastructure that will enable his administration to operate and deliver on his promises.

 

Our Reporters

