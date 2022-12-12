News Top Stories

2023: How I’ll resolve IPOB’s agitations, others – Atiku

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Okowa: Strategic engagement crucial for growh

 

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, laid out his plan to tackle the agitations by separatist groups, including the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), if elected in the 2023 elections. Atiku, who spoke at The People’s Townhall in Abuja, a live event organised by Channels Television and its partners, said the demands of pro-Biafra agitators were not beyond negotiation.

He said: “The IPOB issue in the South-East is basically, as far as my understanding is concerned, about the realisation of Biafra. “Is it possible for Biafra to be realised today? How? By negotiations or by going through another civil war, which we can’t afford to? “I believe we should be able to negotiate with the agitators from the South- East, as far as the issue of Biafra is concerned. “We believe what they need is more autonomy as far as their sub-region is concerned. “That is why we proposed restructuring of the country, by which we mean devolution of more powers and resources. After all, there was Eastern Nigeria in the First Republic and they developed at their own pace and with their own resources.” Speaking on what he described as middle-ofthe- road solutions, the former Vice President said he saw no reason restructuring and devolution of more powers and resources could not quell the various agitations of the separatist groups. Atiku said: “The agitations are in different perspectives, to my understanding. “One of them is political and political has the sense of ‘how does the South-East participate in power sharing in the country?’ And we are in a democratic society. “There is no one single geopolitical zone in this country that on its own can achieve political power without crossing the Niger or being in alliance with other geopolitical zones. “I think this is what they should begin to think: How do they partner with other parts of the country to secure political power for their own interests or to protect their own interests. I think these are the ways to go as far as agitations by IPOB are concerned.” In his remarks, Atiku’s running mate and Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, noted that strategic engagement was crucial, adding that the principle of inclusive governance could not be ruled out. He said: “I know that the South-East has continued to also agitate as a result of the fact that they don’t feel included. “If you watch the security architecture of the current government, they don’t appear to play any major roles. So, they see themselves as ‘excluded’ as if they are not part of this nation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Anti-corruption: FG faults TI, says rating not true reflection

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Federal Government has rejected Nigeria’s low rating in the 2020 Transparency International Corruption Perception Index (TI-CPI). Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, in a statement yesterday, said the rating did not truly reflect the great strides by Nigeria in the fight against corruption.   Mohammed disclosed that the country placed great emphasis […]
News

Biden defends decision to end Afghan military operation

Posted on Author Reporter

  US President Joe Biden has defended his decision to withdraw military forces from Afghanistan, saying that US operations will end on August 31. The fourth US president to oversee the war also defended the speed of the US withdrawal, saying it saved lives. Biden’s speech comes as the Taliban militant group continues to seize […]
News Top Stories

APC CRISIS: Oshiomhole backs Buni, says Keyamo a confusionist

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

Party suspends LGA, state congresses Buni inaugurates ward congress appeal committees Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has thrown his weight behind the Yobe State governor and Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni. The Caretaker Committee Chairman is embattled following the Supreme Court judgement on the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica