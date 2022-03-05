2023: How INEC can get elections right –EU

The European Union (EU), has charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to improve on its operations, with better planning, logistics and oversight, if it wants to deliver free, fair, transparent and credible elections in 2023. Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) for the 2019 General Election, Maria Arena, who gave the charge yesterday at a news conference in Abuja, said INEC must avoid the shortcomings witnessed in recent elections as such lapses could trigger more voter apathy.

The briefing, which is part of the EU-EOM follow-up mission, was to assess the progress made by Nigeria in electoral reforms since the delivery of its final report on the 2019 General Elections. Arena disclosed that the EU EOM has been assessing the implementation of its recommendations as contained in the final report of the 2019 EU Election Observation Mission and have also been discussing further reforms. She noted that while Nigeria had recorded some progress in the implementation of the priority recommendations there was still a lot of work to be done to improve the quality of elections in the country. “Out of the 30 recommendations we made in 2019, at this time, we consider 11 to be partially implemented and two to be implemented. “This includes three of the mission’s priority seven recommendations.

These relate to results collation procedures, results transparency, and improving access to remedy. This progress is encouraging. “The passing of the new electoral act is a very positive step forward. The new act comprehensively introduces a range of measures that improve the election process. “It is impressive how the National Assembly, INEC and civil society worked together on this. It is a big achievement that paves the way for improvements in future electoral processes.

“Also impressive are the steps that INEC has taken. Most notably in uploading polling unit results in real time so everyone can see what has been recorded. “This is a major advance, making the election process more transparent. INEC has also made more information public on its website and is meeting regularly with stakeholders. These and other actions are encouraging,” she said.

However, Arena said there were some very real challenges ahead for INEC, especially with regards to the introduction of new technology for the accreditation of voters in polling units. “We urge INEC to do a comprehensive lessons learned exercise on the use of the BVAS, and to have an independent evaluation of their use and to develop a full plan accordingly.

“This needs to include provision for integrity checks, risk mitigation, contingency planning as well as provision for independent scrutiny and public information. “We understand that the term of 24 of the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners, the RECs, are due to end in the coming months. “There needs to be a prompt appointment process in a manner that promotes confidence in INEC independence and secures capacity. INEC has to be able to operate independently,” Arena said. She observed that security has remained a critical issue in the conduct of elections in Nigeria, stressing that the use of violence puts voters, electoral staff, observers and others in an unfair position and risks corrupting election processes and eroding trust.

