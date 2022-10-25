2023: How Jandor, Funke escaped death

…as thugs attack campaign train

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Dr. Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran (aka Jandor), escaped death by the whiskers as his campaign team was alleged attacked by thugs on October 23.

The incident, according to a statement by the party’s spokesperson in the state, Hakeem Amode, occurred around 6:30 pm, while the campaign train was returning from a visitation to PDP members at the Ikoga Junction area of Badagry Local Government Area. Amode said several members of the entourage of the PDP standard bearer, including pressmen were attacked, adding that one of the journalists was in critical condition in an undisclosed hospital, while others are being treated.

This was just as the par ty’s spokesperson quickly recalled that it recently raised concern over the threat to use sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programmes of Jandor, the PDP governorship candidate, but said such incident would not deter the determination of its candidate to campaign for the next election and win the election come March 11, 2023.

“You will recall that our party raised concern over the threat to use sponsored thugs to attack the campaign programs of our gubernatorial candidate Dr. Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran- Jandor recently.

“We would like to state categorically that this will not deter the determination of our candidate to campaign for the next election and win the election come March 11, 2023,” the party said.

The party, therefore, called on the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and the Area Commander of Police in the Badagry Division to do everything possible to fish out those behind the attack, and ensure that necessary disciplinary actions were taken against them to forestall such occurrences in the future.

According to it, doing this will instill confidence in PDP members that they will be protected during this campaign period. “We hereby call on the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and the Area Commander of Police in the Badagry Division to do everything possible to fish out those behind the attack and necessary disciplinary actions taken against them to forestall such occurrences in the future.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...