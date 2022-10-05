News Top Stories

2023: How Nnamani’s support for Tinubu triggered mixed political prospects in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, ENUGU

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani’s recent declaration of support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress( APC), BolaTinubuhas sparked a political backlash in Enugu State.

 

Thedevelopmenthasbeen greetedwithmixedreactions from the APC and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Nnamani, who represents Enugu East in the National Assembly, is seeking a return to the red chamber on the PDP’s platform. Aside from the members of the two parties, political analysts are also confused by the former governor’s open support for Tinubu.

 

Nnamani’s name was included in the Tinubu campaign team despite being a member of the main opposition party. And some youths have launched attacks on the legislator on social media because of his action. Meanwhile, Nnamani and Tinubu’s campaign posters have flooded the streets of Enugu.

 

As expected, the ex-governor shunned the Atiku PDP stakeholders’ meeting at the Base Event Centre in Enugu. At the same time the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar was meeting with South East PDP stakeholders in Enugu, Nnamani took to social media to explainwhy hehad decided to campaign for Tinubu.

 

He wrote: “HE Tinubu is my friend, brother and colleague. I have great respect for him, his political antecedents and his strides in governance. And I am very proud and well pleased with him. Anybody withbellyachingshouldgo…. himself.” Spokesman for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has also dismissed insinuations that Nnamani’s name appeared as a member of the Council in error.

Keyamo said on Channels TV’s Politics Today that there’s no constitutional provision that compels anyone to campaign for their party. The Minister of State for Labour and Employment said: “All I can tell you now is that there has been no rebuttal on the part of Senator Nnamani.

 

The rebuttal should come from that end, not from us. “There’s no provision in the electoral act or the constitution that says that you have to campaign for the presidential candidate of your party at all costs. There’s freedom of association in Nigeria.” Keyamo added that it’s left to the PDP to take any action against the Senator. Politicalpunditsopinethat Nnamani has tacitly surrendered the senatorial seat of Enugu East to Princess Ada Ogbu by his open support for Tinubu.

 

Ogbu is the APC’s candidate for the Enugu East senatorial poll. The development has been sending conflicting signals to both the APC and PDP members in the state. For APC members, Nnamani may have concluded that their party is a major threat to the PDP and that Tinubuwillwinthepresidential election.

 

Sinceheremergenceasthe APC’s candidate, Ogbu’s popu  larity has also been growing. Some PDP members are still confused by the action of the Senator as they refused to speak about it openly. But those, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told New Telegraph that Nnamani’s action connotes disdain and disrespect for Governor Lawrence Ugwuanyi, who is believed to have facilitated his return to the PDP and Senate.

 

The governor also gave him free hand to pick the governorship candidate of the PDP Peter Mbah. Political pundits in Enugu believe that the action of the governor may also rob off negatively on the PDP’s chances of winning the governorship and other elective positions in 2023.

 

Only recently, Mbah filed a court action against the Chairman of the APC in the state Chief Ugochukwu Agballah over the allegations. The political battle in the state therefore promises to be an interesting one in days and weeks to come.

 

