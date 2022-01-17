News Top Stories

2023: How PDP plans to exploit defection cases against APC

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA

Strong indications have emerged on alleged plans by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unsettle the ruling All Progressives Party (APC), through the instrumentality of a fresh suit it instituted against the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade.

 

In the suit pending before a Federal High Court in Abuja, the PDP is seeking, among others things, an order sacking the governor, and his deputy, Prof. Ivara Esu, for defecting to the APC sometime in May, 2021. Apart from Ayade and Esu, other defendants in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/975/2021, are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as well as the APC.

 

Highly-placed sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity with New Telegraph, owing to the sensitive nature of the matter, said the PDP was working tooth and nail to ensure the reclamation of the office of Governor in Cross River State. Specifically, the leading opposition party believes that a favourable judgement will have a consequential effect on Messrs Dave Umahi, and Bello Matawalle, Governors of Ebonyi and Zamfara states, who dumped the platform in November 2020, and June 2021 respectively.

This newspaper reports that there are other similar matters pending against Matawalle, and Umahi. It was gathered authoritatively that a powerful South South Governor with maximum influence on the party that controlled the reins of power between 1999 and 2015, is driving the agenda to remove the governors through lawful means.

It was further learnt that the move may have brought some judicial officers under pressure, as the said state’s chief executive is alleged to be deploying all his influence, to achieve the objective of either getting his aforementioned counterparts to return to the PDP, or lose their positions. “Let me remind you that the PDP instituted such a case in Cross River, Zamfara and Imo, over defection.

So, the powerful governor is running around to use the Cross River, because it is the weakest place now,” one of the sources claimed in confidence. Another source, who spoke in a similar vein, noted thus: “They want to use the Cross River to get judgment against the governor.

 

“The Peoples Democratic Party went to court that he (Gov Ayade) defected against constitutional provisions of defecting, and that as at the time he defected, there was no division or crisis in the PDP; that he should lose his seat.

So, the said Governor is (allegedly) the one in control of the strategy of the PDP now.

 

“In fact, his project now is to (allegedly) get the court to pass judgment in favour of the PDP, so that there will be a little more crisis in the governing APC, and the affected governors will either be asked to go back to their party, or they will lose their seats.

 

“So, if they lose their seats – because the judgment will have consequential effect – every other person, who has defected in that manner, will also return to their party or lose their seats.

So, that is their next agenda. “The issue is that, why the powerful politician is central to it is that, he is (allegedly) lobbying judges to make sure that judgment goes in favour of the PDP in all the cases, especially in Zamfara, where Matawalle defected to APC, Ebonyi where Umahi did same, and then Ben Ayade in Cross River. “As a matter of fact, that is his next agenda to destabilize the APC ahead of the 2023 presidential elections”.

Another dependable source, however, expressed confidence in the judiciary, noting that: “We trust our Judges, and Justices, to discharge their sacred mandate without fear, or favour.”

 

