2023: I am 95% out of APC, says party chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State, Comrade Jonathan Vatsa, is set to dump the ruling party for the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP. The former Publicity Secretary of the APC disclosed this to selected journalists after a closed door meeting with the Niger State Coordinator of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign for the 2023 general election, Dr Zagbayi Shem Nuhu, in Minna, the state capital, saying that he is about 100 per cent sure he is leaving the ruling party. However, this latest meeting with Atiku Campaign Coordinator has further buttressed the speculations that the Coordinator on Public Affairs to the State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has made up his mind to dump the ruling party for the opposition party in a matter of days. The meeting which took place at the private residence of the former deputy governor of the state lasted for about two hours. The meeting between the duo is not unconnected with the current political alignment ahead of 2023, and a possible switch of loyalty from the ruling APC to the main opposition party. Speaking with our correspondent for clarity on his stance, theformerNigerState Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism said: “I am 95 per cent out of theAPC, butIamstillconsulting members of the opposition party. “

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...