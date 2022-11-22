News

2023: I Believe In Your Strategy Document – Atiku Tells CAN

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar (GCON) has told the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, that he believes totally in the strategy document of the Chirstain body.

The former Vice President of Nigeria made this known during his session with the christian leadership’s interactive session with presidential candidates in Abuja on Tuesday. 

Atiku said there is no difference between CAN’s Policy Roadmap for a Future Nigeria and his position as contained in his policy document and various books he wrote.

“I have listened to what the presentation of CAN document and I can tell you the CAN document is totally in conformity with my thoughts in a book which I published when I was the Vice President and this led to a fundamental disagreement with my boss as well as my constituents. There is no difference between my book and CAN’s presentation,” Atiku said while responding to CAN’s message.

Mr Atiku’s delegation was received by CAN’s President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, Secetrary of the association  and other executive members. 

Speaking further, the former number two man said ” I stand before you not to campaign but to tell u the honest truth, what you have presented is what I have always believed in. And if I have the opportunity, In swear to God I will do it. Oil didn’t not send me to school, my parents paid cattle tax, market tax, radio tax and these were the taxes that sent me school from primary to university. If God have given you gold or oil, take your oil or gold but I will tax you. “Why should we be fighting over resources that has been endowed to whoever it is endowed to”. 

Presenting CAN’s strategy document titled “Policy Roadmap for a Future Nigeria” the national secretary of the association said  “For avoidance of doubt, we present the policies that we believe will address the crises of development in Nigeria;

“State police or fully decentralized police authority;Clear and unambiguous religious neutrality of the Nigerian state through the removal of constructional references to religion and the use of religious symbols in al national legal materials and symbols, like the currency, etc., Enforcement of fundamental rights of all Nigerians, including economic and social rights.”

“Restructuring to decentralize governance; Equitable and enforceable sharing of executive and legislative positions in Nigeria; Ethnic and religious representation in military and security agencies, Self-determination for all Nigerian people through inclusion of the right of a referendum in the constitution

“No to Ruga, yes to ranching, Education and free healthcare to all Nigerians (including Almajiri); No open grazing (rather modernization of animal husbandry) and Local control of local economy, including waters, rivers, and forest”. 

On his part, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, noted that the church needs to pray not to plant amiss. 

He said; ” We have come to the season to plant and we must be careful to plant right so we can harvest abundance and bounitfuly. The church needs to be prayerful as we have not been this divided as a nation before as we are today and at this moment we need a man that can unify all ethinic groups, formal and informal groups. We saw how he alongside President Obasanjo ensured the unity of this country after years under the military and how our presidential candidate who was the VP then handled the economy which led to economic development and prosperity.”

He promised the leadership of the CAN that Atiku/Okowa Presidential campaign will ensure it attend to all  issues raised in CAN’s strategy document.  

Atiku’s delegation to the session included his Vice-Presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Chairman of the PDP, Iyiocha Ayu, Ex-VP Ach Namadi Sambo, PDP PCC DDG Operations Senator Liyel Imoke, Gov Ishaku Darihus, Bukola Saraki, Senator Dino Melaye, Tom Ikimi, Hon Elumelu, High chief Raymond Dokpesi amongst others.

 

