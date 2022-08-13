2023: I didn’t drag Atiku to court, says Wike

People around PDP candidate behind plot

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has distanced himself from reports that he took Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to court. He linked the said report to favour seekers, who hang around Atiku, as the masterminds of such plots in their bid to tarnish his reputation. Wike, who spoke at the inauguration of the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters, which was performed by the Speaker, House of Nigeria’s Representatives, Reps. Femi Gbajabiamila, in Port Harcourt, explained that if he wanted legal action against the outcome of the PDP presidential primary, he would have done so within two weeks after the primary, when such pre-election matters were entertained. He said: “People have called me throughout this morning and said all kinds of things that I went to court against Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. “I want to say categorically, if I have a reason to go to court, I will go to court, but I didn’t go to court.

“Yesterday too, they said I removed all PDP flags at Rivers State Government House. But I just have to say these things for Nigerians to know that I have kept quiet, and am busy delivering dividends of democracy for my party to win election in Rivers State.

“But I want to tell the candidate, it is the candidate’s group that is doing all these things. Let the world hear, they are the ones plotting all these things, thinking that they will spoil my name, you cannot. “I didn’t go to court; I have no reason to go to court. But those of you who are plotting and saying that I went to court instead, for you to have come out now to say Wike went to court, I say shame on you. Shame will be on all of you.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...