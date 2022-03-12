News

2023: I didn’t endorse S’ East for presidency – Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday denied endorsing the South East country to produce the next President of Nigeria in 2023.

Obasanjo’s rebuttal followed an online report quoting him to have backed the region to produce the next president.

He reportedly spoke while receiving Mao Ohuabunwa, a presidential aspirant, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to the report, the former president stated that south easterners can bring a lot to the table if elected.

But, Obasanjo tackled Ohuabunwa as being the brain behind the report, saying he (the aspirant) puts words into his mouth.

Speaking through his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Obasanjo said “if that was the way the Presidential aspirant wanted to approach his ambition, such was the wrong way.”

He said:  “He came here and the former President received him as a gentleman and in the spirit of 85th birthday celebrations only for him to go and put words into his mouth. Baba is not that sort of man and if that is the way he wants to fulfill his ambition that is the wrong way.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Uzodinma signs two bills into law

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma has signed into law a bill to establish the state’s Micro, Small and Medium Industries Development Agency and Other Related Matters and another bill establishing a Bureau to Coordinate, Supervise and Monitor projects undertaken by Donors/ Development Partners in Imo State and other related matters.   The governor […]
News

Patricia Relocates Headquarters to Europe.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    Patricia Technologies Limited is proud to announce that we have moved our operations to the Republic of Estonia, with our headquarters now domiciled in the Northern European country.   This global movement is set to strengthen our relationships with marketers and agencies in the global crypto markets, whilst also positioning us as the […]
News

Meet Jamil Mohammed Abubakar, the pilot and JMD Foundation boss set to mentor hundreds in aviation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Jamil Mohammed Abubakar is also known as Capt. Jamyl is an aircraft pilot with over a decade of experience to his name. He is better known for his aviation mentorship program and an NGO that caters for the health, education, and alleviation of the less privileged in communities all around northern Nigeria.     An […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica