2023: I didn’t endorse S’East for Presidency – Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta Comment(0)

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo Saturday denied endorsing the South-East region of the country to produce the next President of Nigeria in 2023.

Obasanjo’s rebuttal followed an online report quoting him to have backed the region to produce the next president.

He reportedly spoke while receiving Mao Ohuabunwa, a presidential aspirant, in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

According to the report, the former president stated that south easterners can bring a lot to the table if elected.

But, Obasanjo tackled Ohuabunwa as being the brains behind the report, saying he (the aspirant) puts words into his mouth.

Speaking through his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta, Obasanjo said: “If that was the way the Presidential aspirant wanted to approach his ambition, such was the wrong way.”

He said: “He came here and the former President received him as a gentleman and in the spirit of 85th birthday celebrations only for him to go and put words into his mouth. Baba is not that sort of man and if that is the way he wants to fulfil his ambition that is a wrong way.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

