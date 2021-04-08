News

2023: I didn’t file suit against Atiku’s Citizenship, says Malami

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday said he had not instituted legal action on the citizenship or otherwise of the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. In a statement issued by Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, which was made available to journalists in Abuja.

The statement reads: “The Honourable Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has never filled any case before any court in the country challenging the citizenship of the former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.” According to the statement, the matter in contention was part of the 2019 preelection matters instituted by a Civil Society Organization – the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa in suit no: FHC/ABJ/CS/177/2019 in respect of which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation was made a co-defendant. “The issue had already been widely reported by the media since April, 2019. It is unfortunate that stale news stories capable of causing confusion are repackaged and presented to the general public as current news.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: NYCN passes vote of confidence in Cross River govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Cross River State chapter has passed a vote of confidence in the state government particularly the Ministry of Health, over its approach in the fight against COVID-19 in the state. The council also expressed satisfaction with the early strategies adopted by the government, which included the compulsory use […]
News

Soyinka, others mourn Odumakin

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, yesterday paid a condolence visit to the widow of late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, at their residence in the Omole area of Lagos. Soyinka described the late Odumakin as a persistent and brave fighter. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Odumakin, 56, died on Friday after […]
News

INEC: Our concern over Anambra guber poll

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has identified areas of concern in the conduct of this year’s Anambra governorship election.   This, according to Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, included expanding voter access to polling units, repeal and re-enactment of a new Electoral Act, deepening of technology and electronic voting machines. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica