2023: I didn’t insult Tinubu, says Akitoye

A former acting national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Charles Akitoye, has debunked media reports that he insulted the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Akitoye in a statement said he is always against people insulting any presidential candidate be able it, the standard bearer of his party, Atiku Abubakar, candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi and especially Tinubu, who has contributed his quota in the development of Lagos State.

The PDP chieftain also denied the report that he has joined the Labour Party.

He maintained that he was still a member of the party, stressing that he had no reason to contemplate leaving the PDP after serving at the lightest level of the party.

He said: “I remain a core party man and will continue to remain a member of the party.

“I’m always against people who say I’ll of our presidential candidates Atiku, Obi and especially Asiwaju Tinubu, who has done great things for Lagos.

“I didn’t at any time knowingly or unknowingly speak I’ll of Tinubu and I will never do so even though we are in a different political party.”

“And for the records, I’m not campaigning for Labour Party candidates either within or outside the state.”

