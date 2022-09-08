News

2023: I didn’t speak with any journalist on Tinubu/ Shettima candidacy – Awolowo Dosumu

Obafemi Awolowo Foundation and Chairman Executive Director Dr Olatokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu has denied comments attributed to her on the Bola Tinubu/ Kashim Shettima All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket. Awolowo-Dosumu was quoted on social media as warning Nigerians of a plot to get rid of Tinubu in favour of Shettima if they win the 2023 election.

But the African Newspapers of Nigeria Plc Chair man on Wednesday described the report as “false, mischievous and wicked”. According to the daughter of the late sage Chief Obafemi Awolowo, she had not spoken with any journalist in recent times on any matter whatsoever, including the 2023 presidential election and the candidates. She said,: “I am not in partisan politics and I have not been in partisan politics for decades. “I have neither endorsed nor condemned any candidate or party.

I have no intention of doing so. I refuse to be dragged into a matter I know nothing about. “I advise whoever is behind this wicked lie to make betteruseof theirtimeforthe progress and development of our country, Nigeria.” Awolowo-Dosumu urged Nigerians and the entire world to assist the country, in every way they can, as we navigate through these trying times and to ignore all confusions and purveyors of patent falsehood.

 

