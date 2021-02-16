Politics

2023: I have no battles with Ortom, says Aondoakaa

Cephas Iorhemen

Former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Chief Michael Kaase Aondoakaa (SAN) says he has no running battles with Governor Samuel Ortom over the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Chief Aondoakaa stated this while speaking with some journalists after he revalidated his membership with the All Progressives Congress (APC) at his Lessel Township Council Ward in Ushongo Local Government Area of the state.

The former AGF is alleged to be making serious underground moves to contest the forthcoming gubernatorial election in the state come 2023.

He said he and the governor were in the same political party (APC) before he (Ortom) finally left and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) saying there are still the best of friends.

“I don’t have any issue with Ortom, remember, he was also in APC but left to PDP and I am still in APC but we remain the best of friends”.

Meanwhile, former Managing Director of the Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) and governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP in the 2015 governorship election in the state, Engr. Terhemba Nongo has formerly joined the APC in the state.

