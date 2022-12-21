News Top Stories

2023: I look forward to returning to Daura in five months, says Buhari

President Muhamamdu Buhari has told members of Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden (Attijaniyya), that he was looking forward to returning to his hometown, Daura, Katsina State in the next five months. The President said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa where he received the group led by its leader, Sheikh Muhammad Khalifa Niass. Commending the Islamic group for promoting religious tolerance in the country, Buhari said he valued so much their roles in promoting stability in several African countries.

While thanking the members of the group for their fervent prayers for his administration and the country, the President said he was looking forward to returning to Daura, his hometown in the next five months, at the end of his tenure. According to a statement by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, during the courtesy visit by the Islamic group, Sheikh Tijjani Shehul Hadi Almauritany, offered prayers for the President, the country and Nigerians while the recitation of the Holy Quran was conducted by Sheikh Abdullahi Lamine.

 

