Politics

2023: I never mocked Peter Obi – Soludo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Okey Maduforo, Awka

 

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has described the allegation that he mocked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi over his ambition to run for the 2023 general election as false.

Soludo insisted that the report was the handy work of fifth columnists whose stock in trade is to malign the image and reputation of public officers.

It would be recalled that a similar report was made indicting Sen. Uche Ekwunife of mocking Obi which it was later found to be untrue as those present at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders meeting dismissed the allegation.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Consensus candidacy bad for Ohanaeze, says Alozie

Posted on Author Ola James

A United States-based Nigerian public commentator, Chief Alozie Alozie has explained why a consensus candidate is bad for the Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze ahead of its election this month. Alozie, who is also the Director General Atiku Campaign Stream, frowned at the recent moves to present a consensus candidate from Imo State to lead Ohanaeze […]
Politics

Ondo LG election: Akeredolu declares Friday work-free day

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has declared Friday, August 21 as a work-free day for residents of the state. Akeredolu gave the directive Thursday as part of measures for the electorate to have adequate time to prepare for the local government election scheduled for Saturday, August 22. In a statement issued by the Commissioner for […]
Politics

Ekiti: Fayose’s waning political influence

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, is gradually losing political relevance in his state and party. In May, he returned with zero votes at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary, despite having 16 delegates from his state; and under his watch and leadership, the opposition party has now lost back-to-back governorship elections in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica