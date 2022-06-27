2023: I never mocked Peter Obi – Soludo

Okey Maduforo, Awka

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has described the allegation that he mocked the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi over his ambition to run for the 2023 general election as false.

Soludo insisted that the report was the handy work of fifth columnists whose stock in trade is to malign the image and reputation of public officers.

It would be recalled that a similar report was made indicting Sen. Uche Ekwunife of mocking Obi which it was later found to be untrue as those present at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders meeting dismissed the allegation.

