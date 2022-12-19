Politics

2023: I remain a force in Ogun politics – Amosun 

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

Former Governor Ibikunle Amosun and a Senator representing Ogun Central Senatorial District at the Senate, Monday insisted that he remains a force to reckon with in Ogun politics, despite leaving office almost four years ago.

Amosun bragged that the larger population of the people of the state are still solidly behind him.

The former governor stated this while speaking to journalists on Monday at the sidelines of the flag off of his week-long mega empowerment programme in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Amosun distributed 2,000 units of grinding machines, 2,000 units of sewing machines, 500 units of laptop/desk top computers to students, 500 units of 5kva generators, 500 generators and 100 mini buses.

Amosun said he extended his empowerment programme to the other two Senatorial districts of Ogun East and West, because of the massive support and love for him from constituents of other districts.

 

