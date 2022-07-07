2023: I remain APC Abia Central candidate, Onuigbo insists

In spite of alleged substitution of his name with that of Hon. Emeka Atuma, the member representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia Federal Constituency of Abia State at the National Assembly, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, has insisted that he is still the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) forAbia Central Senatorial District. This is as he maintained that he won the primary election of the party. The party was alleged to have substituted Sam OnuigbowithEmekaAtumaunder controversial circumstances. While reacting to the development, Onuigbo said the substitution of his name would not stand because he has all evidence to authenticate his claim that he clearly won the party’s primary election. He expressed dismay that someone, who, according to him, did not buy the senatorial form, nor participated in the senatorial primary election could mysteriously emerge as a candidate.

