News

2023: I remain APC Abia Central candidate, Onuigbo insists

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji Comment(0)

In spite of alleged substitution of his name with that of Hon. Emeka Atuma, the member representing Ikwuano/ Umuahia Federal Constituency of Abia State at the National Assembly, Hon. Sam Onuigbo, has insisted that he is still the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) forAbia Central Senatorial District. This is as he maintained that he won the primary election of the party. The party was alleged to have substituted Sam OnuigbowithEmekaAtumaunder controversial circumstances. While reacting to the development, Onuigbo said the substitution of his name would not stand because he has all evidence to authenticate his claim that he clearly won the party’s primary election. He expressed dismay that someone, who, according to him, did not buy the senatorial form, nor participated in the senatorial primary election could mysteriously emerge as a candidate.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: Disquiet in PDP over Atiku’s continuous stay in Dubai

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…leaders, associates irked by ex-VP’s ‘abandonment ’ of party to govs He has lost touch with those who crowned him for the 2019 poll –Aduwo An intractable vexation is building up in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against former Vice-President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, over his continuous domicile in Dubai, the United Arab Emirate (UAE) with […]
News

Judicial autonomy: JUSUN suspends strike

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina and Regina Otokpa

…wants peculiar allowance introduced in all courts nationwide The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has suspended its strike after a series of deliberations with the Federal Government, the National Judicial Council (NJC), and relevant stakeholders. A communiqué signed by the Deputy President JUSUN Emmanuel Abioye and General Secretary, I.M Adetola and made available to […]
News

Cross River State fight against Quackery: Suspected Cameroonian fake Doctor treating patients arrested in Boki LGA

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The fight against quackery and counterfeit drugs in the state is one which the state Government has vowed to take seriously to save lives of citizens. Cross River State Ministry of Health and the police, on Monday arrested an alleged fake medical doctor, identified as Kimi Emmanuel, a Cameroonian refugee who disguised himself as a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica