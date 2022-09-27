2023: I remain shortcut to Igbo presidency, Atiku tells S’East PDP leaders

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Nigeria’s former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Tuesday in Enugu pleaded for the support of the Igbos declaring that he remains a stepping stone to a president of Igbo extraction.

Atiku, who spoke during a crucial meeting with PDP South East stakeholders at the BASE Event Centre, said he has severally demonstrated his readiness to hand over to the people of the zone if they support him to ascend the office of the presidency in 2023.

“I am the stepping stone for Igbos to become President of Nigeria,” he said, maintaining that he would win the 2023 presidential polls.

Atiku said he would prioritise developmental projects in South East and other regions of the country, saying that any project sited in any state of the federation is not a favour to such state rather a favour to Nigeria.

“The second Niger Bridge in Onitsha is not a favour to the South East; rather it is or should be seen as a favour to Nigeria. This is because it is not only the people of the South East that use the bridge,” Atiku said.

On his relationship with the Igbos, the former Vice President said that he had close relationship with the Igbos which influenced his choices of Senator Ben Obi and Mr. Peter Obi as his running mates in his two previous outings as Presidential candidate adding that he has chosen another Igbo (Ifeanyi Okowa) for the third time as his running mate.

Atiku added: “I have three Igbo children and I am saying this for the very first time in public.”

