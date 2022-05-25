News

2023: I see hope in you, we are with you, Uzodimma tells Lawan

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma, yesterday told Senate President Ahmad Lawan that he saw hope in him. Uzodimma made the remarks after Lawan addressed the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and delegates from Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu states at the party secretariat in Owerri. Lawan is an APC presidential aspirant.

Uzodimma said: “The party is aware that it is only our President, President Muhammadu Buhari who understands the demography and the character of the current national politics vis-a-vis the insecurity, economy and the public welfare and the party will also be guided by his recommendations in managing the succession plans. “These delegates are still here.

They have cried for a very long time against not giving sufficient recognition and relevance to the people of South East. “That is why I’m almost certain that they will not be influenced by money nor by any material influence. “They will do that which will attract to our people the relevance and recognition nationally that we have been looking for, for a very long time. “I have listened to you; very brilliant ideology. I have also seen that you are highly detribalised and nationalistic. I think, in you, I can see hope.”

 

