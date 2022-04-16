2023: I want to redress representation lopsidedness –APC chieftain

Khabar Adeniyi Isiba, who is gunning for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly as a representative of Mushin Constituency 2, has said that residents of Itire-Ijesha axis of Mushin, would only begin to enjoy the full dividends of democracy when a bonafide son or daughter from the community gets the chance to represent them in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Isiba is vying for the position under the All Progressives Congress (APC). He stated that his desire to serve his people and community was borne out of the need to address and redress the lopsidedness in the way the representation process has been conducted in the area since the advent of the 4th Republic politics in 1999.

Isiba, who recently declared his intentions to run for a seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly from Mushin Constituency 2, was not too happy that no candidate from Itire-Ijesha axis has had the chance to earn a seat in the state’s exalted law-making chambers despite its overflowing wealth of human and material capital since 2003, a period of 19 years. This, according to him, represented one of the cardinal objectives behind his desire to run for a seat in the Assembly in the forthcoming 2023 General Elections. Revealing his political quest recently, Isiba said he was making himself available as the tool to fix the obvious inequalities that have resulted from persistent poor representation the Itire-Ijesha axis of Mushin has suffered in almost two decades of the country’s renewed political experience.

