2023: I warned Tinubu against backing Buhari

The leader of the Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has revealed how he warned Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the party’s national leader and frontline presidential aspirant, against backing President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Afenifere chieftain made this assertion yesterday, amid the uproar sparked by Tinubu’s remarks last Thursday in Abeokuta; Ogun State, wherein he claimed to have insured Buhari’s election in 2015. But the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, had responded to Tinubu; noting that many individuals helped President Buhari win his election in 2015.

Adebanjo recalled warning Tinubu a long time ago that Buhari could not be trusted; especially when he (Tinubu) was positioning him as Nigeria’s finest candidate for president. The Afenifere leader stated that everything he said about Buhari had come to pass even though they said he was saying rubbish then.

 

