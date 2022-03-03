News

2023: I will abandon PDP if…..Clark

A Nationalist and Elder Statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has said he will dump People’s Democratic Party (PDP) if the party did not give its Presidential ticket to the Igbo.

He said he had already told the leaders of the party, noting that Igbo have served the party 100% and that if it abandons the Igbo “then we all will abandon the PDP”.

He stated this when Governor Dave Umahi paid him homage in his Abuja residence and wholly declared his support for the President of Igbo extraction, come 2023.

He blessed Umahi, who is contesting the presidency in 2023, describing him as a man that has all the qualities of a President.

Igbo candidacy as he blessed Engineer David Umahi for success in his Presidential ambition.

Chief Clark offered his blessings when the governor paid him homage in his Abuja residence.

He insisted that it was the turn of core Igbo to produce the next President of Nigeria, adding that those from related ethnic nationalities should support Ndigbo to enthrone the likes of Umahi to rescue the nation from collapse.

“When I say I want a president of Nigeria of Igbo extraction, I do not mean someone from Delta or Rivers state or anywhere else but from a pure southeast Igbo President.

“My preferred choice is Igbo. So, my son, I have heard you, I have prayed for you, whatever you deserve, God will grant it for you.

“When you defected to APC, I asked why, we all are fighting this cause but if the PDP we the Igbo served 100% abandoned the Igbos, then we all will abandon the PDP, I have told them already,” he stated.

Clark commended Umahi for infrastructural accomplishments in Ebonyi State and prayed to God to grant his ambition the needed fulfilment.

“I have heard about the good works you are doing in Ebonyi State, God will guide you and protect you, what you will become, only God can decide, and no human being can change it. God will give you the courage, the wisdom, the determination to become what God desires you to be.

“You have all the qualities and God will protect you and grant you the grace to achieve all your desires in good health and long life.”

In a speech, Umahi applauded the elder statesman for his blessings and assured him that he would turn around the fortunes of Nigeria if given the opportunity.

 

