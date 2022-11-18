News Top Stories

2023: I will dialogue with agitators, promote industrialisation –Tinubu

Posted on

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said that if given the mandate, his administration will bring all stakeholders to the table, and promote national cohesion. This is also as he stated that he will dialogue with agitators to be able to get to the root of their grievances.

Tinubu, who spoke yesterday in Owerri, during a restricted consultation meeting with stakeholders of the South-East, also said his administration will fight corruption, promote productivity and industrialisation, if elected next year. He said: “I guarantee that my government will comprise people from every section of the country and we are ready to discuss the grievances of all agitating groups in search of peaceful resolution and national cohesion.” The former Lagos State governor said that if voted into office, his administration would usher in “progressive governance”.

Tinubu, who insisted that his ticket with Kashim Shettima, was the best for the country, promised to deal with stealing in governance if he becomes the next president of the country. Apparently responding to a speech made by the governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, Tinubu said: “Your excellency, the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, I heard you very clearly. Our government will address the issue of marginalisation and segregation.” He said: “I will bring a progressive governance. A forward looking governance. Not to take us to yesterday. My government will support entrepreneurs and stop exploitation.

“We are thinkers and doers. We will encourage greater productions in Owerri and Aba. Establish and modernize existing hubs throughout Nigeria. “My administration will fight corruption, encourage local production and increase the production demands in the country. We will use Nigerians’ potentials to realise progress, industrialisation and electricity. The more we consume, the more we will produce. “We will reduce stealing in governance. We will tackle insecurity in Nigeria. We will address the issue of marginalisation and segregation. Though tongues and language may differ but in brotherhood we stand.

I believe in the unity of our country.” In his address, the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, said that the people of the South East region have resolved to align with the APC and make Tinubu the next president of the country. He disclosed that a group of entrepreneurs from the region had levied themselves N500, 000 each and had realised over a N1 billion to support the presidential bid of Tinubu.

The governor urged Tinubu to tackle issues of marginalisation and segregation in national politics against the Igbo people. He regretted that since the end of the civil war the Igbo had continued to be marginalised in national politics. The Town Hall meeting was attended among others by APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; the party’s vice presidential candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Ebonyi State Governor David Umahi, who is the Coordinator for South; House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Hon. Idris Wase; APC Deputy National Chairman, South, Barrister Emma Enekwu; Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari, and some members of the National Working Committee for the party.

 

