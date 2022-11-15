2023: I will remove fuel subsidy – Atiku

*Says its a fraud

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said he will remove fuel subsidy should he be elected president next year.

Atiku, who also made his stand known on a plethora of economic issues Nigeria is currently battling, discussed his recovery plan for Nigeria at the Lagos Business School 2022 Alumnia Day which had in attendance business executives, engaged the audience about economic issues, fuel subsidy, foreign exchange policy, debt crisis, power as well as the oil and gas sector on Tuesday..

He also used the platform to pay tribute to the private sector for the successes recorded by the PDP between 1999- 2007.

Speaking on fuel subsidy, he noted how the PDP government had phased out subsidy in batches, saying: “I was the chairman for the removal of fuel subsidy committee and I recall how we removed the phase 1 and phase 2 of fuel subsidy. I will continue from where we stopped, remove fuel subsidy totally and channel the subsidy funds back to the economy. In other words, it’s just a fraud.”

