News

2023: I will remove fuel subsidy – Atiku

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says its a fraud

 

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has said he will remove fuel subsidy should he be elected president next year.

Atiku, who also made his stand known on a plethora of economic issues Nigeria is currently battling, discussed his recovery plan for Nigeria at the Lagos Business School 2022 Alumnia Day which had in attendance business executives, engaged the audience about economic issues, fuel subsidy, foreign exchange policy, debt crisis, power as well as the oil and gas sector on Tuesday..

He also used the platform to pay tribute to the private sector for the successes recorded by the PDP between 1999- 2007.

Speaking on fuel subsidy, he noted how the PDP government had phased out subsidy in batches, saying: “I was the chairman for the removal of fuel subsidy committee and I recall how we removed the phase 1 and phase 2 of  fuel subsidy. I will continue from where we stopped, remove fuel subsidy totally and channel the subsidy funds back to the economy. In other words, it’s just a fraud.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Presidency: Turkey’s drones, others’ll quicken efforts to end banditry in Nigeria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Presidency has said that the deployment of Turkish technology, including drones and military ordinances, would quicken efforts to rid terrorism and banditry in Nigeria.   Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, made this disclosure yesterday in an article detailing the gains accruing to the nation from President […]
News

El-Rufai advises leaders to counter false claims

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has appealed to elected officials and traditional rulers not to shy away from taking up the leadership roles in their communities. The governor, who gave the advice on yesterday at a stakeholders’ meeting, told the political and traditional authorities of Zangon Kataf and Kauru Local Government Areas not to […]
News

APC, PDP bicker as poor turnout mars Imo registration

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The ongoing All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration in Imo State has been marked by low turnout of people to the designated registration centres. The poor outcome of the exercise in the state was made worse by the boycott of the exercise by a faction of the party in the state and their supporters. This […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica