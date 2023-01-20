2023: I will revamp power, security, education sectors –Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has declared that when he emerges as president of Nigeria, he will declare a state of emergency on the power sector so as to take the country to a production status. He said yesterday during the Presidential Rally at the Polo Ground in Minna, the Niger State capital, that he will also revamp the security and educational sector. The presidential candidate, who also visited the Emir’s palace in homage to HRH Alhaji Faruq Bahago, told the mammoth crowd that: “All the current government has done is to bring hardship upon us.”

Accordingly, he said: “All the dead facilities in Niger State, especially the power sector will come back alive; we will declare war on power. Nigeria will have power so that we can start productions instead of consumption. “For education, the current government does not appreciate education but we will ensure ASUU does not go on strike anymore and we will not owe workers their salaries. We will also ensure pensioners are paid every one of their entitlements.” He added that the 2023 elections are not about tribe or religion but about Nigeria. “We want to stop the killings, kidnappings and banditry.

We must join hands together to change our country for good,” he said. While speaking on the damage insecurity has caused the nation, he said: “Nobody will be a refugee in his own country; there shall be no more IDP camps. We will fish out those causing insecurity, killing our people and destroying properties.” Furthermore, he told Nigerlites that: “the turn around of Nigeria will start from Niger State because we need to have an agro revolution. We will take advantage of the landmass to start feeding our nation and to export to other nations. If we cultivate the land we will have jobs and opportunities.”

His running mate, Senator Datti Ahmed has earlier said that: “When we emerge, we will stop the killing and start the healing, we will stop the stealing and start the keeping.” In her remarks, Aisha Yesufu said Nigeria is bleeding, and that: “We must understand that 2023 elections are for the survival of our country.” She also urged higher institutions especially the ASUU not to set examinations a week to elections. According to her “ASUU should allow students to go back to their homes so that they cast their votes during the elections”. Chairman of the Labour Party, Barrister Julius Amure while thanking Nigerlites for coming out en masse assured that the Party will continue to provide leadership that will change the narrative of Nigeria.

