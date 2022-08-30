2023: I won’t allow moneybags intimidate Nigerians with personal resources -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised that his government “will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians’ ahead of the 2023 election.

According to him, the government will continue to respect Nigerians by ensuring that their votes count and the people’s voice matters in choosing their leaders.

A statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity Femi Adesina quoted the President as saying this while receiving the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), led by the Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu, at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday.

Buhari said: “We will not allow anyone to use personal resources or their influence to intimidate other Nigerians. We will not allow intimidation materially, morally, or physically. This is the kind of leadership that can emerge and consolidate our nation.

“In six months, Nigerians will appreciate the government of APC that we are sincere and we respect them.’’

He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) would continue to bequeath strong political institutions that reflected their choices, through non-interference in elections, citing the outcomes of the Ekiti, Anambra and Osun polls as indicators.

He said non-interference in elections gives credence to the political process, ensures participation and inclusiveness, and shows that the governing party respects the electorate.

Bagudu thanked the President for his leadership, guided by wisdom and foresight, saying the economy is growing despite the challenges.

