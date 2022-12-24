2023: I won’t miss Aso Rock much after exiting office -Buhari

…says his death rumour cheeky, mischievous

…speaks on last Christmas as President

…promises to continue to support states, armed forces

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will not miss Aso Rock that much after exiting power in May 2023.

This came as he described the rumour of his death and purported replacement by a certain Jubril from Sudan as cheeky and mischievous in a documentary aired at a dinner organised by his family and associates to celebrate his 80th birthday at the Conference Centre of the Presidential Villa late Friday night.

Asked what he would miss about the presidency when he relinquishes power, Buhari said: “I wonder if I am going to miss it that much. I think I’m being harassed. I believe I’m trying my best but still my best is not good enough because there are people around that think that they can intimidate me to get what they want instead of going through certain systems to earn whatever they want to earn. And there are some people who want to be clever by half.”

Responding to his rumoured death and replacement by Jubril from Sudan, Buhari said “Yes! People said I am somebody from Sudan. I didn’t bother with the name. Nigerians have mischievous ways of explaining themselves.”

On whether he found the joke funny, he said: “No. It’s not funny because those who made those statements, they just want to be cheeky. They want to distract attention from the main issue. Our main issue is to do the infrastructure, make people aware that they need to work hard to live well. They just want to enjoy life without earning the respect of their community and so on.”

The President revealed that he lost two of his children by his late wife to sickle cell anaemia and that was why when he wanted to remarry, he insisted the second wife must be AA genotype, so that his children will not inherit the S from his AS genotype.

Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, while proposing a toast for the celebrant, described him as a forthright, good and kind man, as well as an exemplary leader adding that Buhari would make a very good entertainer in retirement because of his wackiest sense of humour.

The Vice President recalled how the president used jokes to calm him down and rescind his decision to submit a letter to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), to investigate allegations of corruption levelled against him.

He praised the President for leading the nation with great courage, determination and commitment.

And in a related development, the President also vowed to continue to provide support for the sub-nationals and the nation’s armed forces for the remaining period of his tenure.

Buhari, in his Christmas message made available to newsmen Saturday rejoiced with all Christians adding that it was a period when people set aside their differences to celebrate.

He said: “For me and my family, this year’s celebration is unique. It is my last as your elected President. Twenty-two weeks from now, this administration will hand over to another.

“In the last seven years, I have had the privilege of receiving members of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) community on Christmas homage, except the year the COVID-19 pandemic denied us that opportunity. I will fondly remember them as my benevolent landlords and friendly neighbours.

“It is crucial that I remember this about my closest neighbours because there is no better way for us to celebrate Christmas as a people than showing genuine love, care, compassion and empathy for one another.

“We must never lose sight of the symbiotic relationship between Christmas and hope; Jesus Christ and humility, Christianity and grace.”

