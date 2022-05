Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday vowed not to retire from politics in Nigeria until he realizes his dreams of becoming President of the country. The former governor of Lagos State said this while addressing national delegates and supporters of the party ahead of the forthcoming presidential primaries in Makurdi, the state capital. Tinubu, who promised to rekindle the hope of Nigerians when elected, boasted that as far as he knows, there is virtually no contest between him and whoever will emerge as candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). “We are of the age, we can retire soon but I won’t retire (from politics) until I am the President of this country. “I want to assure you that if elected next year, I will bring the experience of my leadership in Lagos state as a governor to bear on leadership style in Nigeria,” he said. The Presidential hope ful took Governor Samuel Ortom’s administration to the cleaners accusing him of under-developing the state

