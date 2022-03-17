News Top Stories

2023: I won’t step on Buhari’s toes – Tinubu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju BolaAhmed Tinubu, yesterday appealed to the Senate Caucus of the party to support his ambition to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023. Tinubu made the appeal during an interactive session with the caucus at the National Assembly, saying becoming President has been his lifelong ambition.

TheformerLagosStategovernor said he has what it takes toeffectivelyleadNigeriagoing by his pedigree and passion for a developed United Nigeria. According to him, his presidential ambition is driven by the capacity and experience to deliver by stepping into the shoes of President Muhammadu Buhari and not stepping on his toes.

“Nigeriahascometoapoint where we need a change of baton. Mr President is rounding up his second term. “I told MrPresidentthatmy ambition is not blind to the extent that I will step on his toes. I just want to step into his shoes and not on his toes. He said: “I am here for counsel, partnership and support. I seek youradviceandcounsel as stakeholdersinthisdemocratic journey.

This is not about gaining power. It is about securing good government for the nation. “The process is starting in a few weeks’ time. Back me suc-cessfully for the nomination of my lifetime ambition.” Tinubu said he is the most prepared for the 2023 presidential contest, being a former Senator and Governor. “This is the time to deliver Nigeria tomorrow today,” he said.

SenatePresidentAhmadLawansaidthatthecaucusappreciatesTinubu’scontributionsto the formation and sustenance of the APC since 2015. He assured the ex-governor that they would continue to remain united to ensure the success of the Muhammadu Buhari administration. He lamented the acrimony between the executive arm of government and the National Assembly between 2015 and 2019.

The legislator said: “From 2019 till date, we have achieved so much because we are focused and united. Everybody looks up to the APC to save this country come 2023 and we have people who can make this happen within the party. “President Buhari has provided good leadership which we should leverage in 2023. That is why we have to remain committed as party members. “2023 will be a year of the APC that is why we must all workhardtomakethishappen.”

 

