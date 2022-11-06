2023: Ibadan Mogajis, Baales, others endorse Tinubu for President

As gale of endorsements for candidates of political parties continues ahead of 2023 elections, family heads (Mogajis); Baales and other notable groups, including Agbekoya in Ibadan, have endorsed Bola Tinubu, as their preferred Presidential candidate.

They declared their support for Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday at a well attended event held at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, organised under the auspices of Rontex for BAT Political Signature, was convened by Dr Ronke Carew and hosted by Chief Dotun Sanusi. Sanusi, an Ibadan Mogaji, popularly called Ilaji, is the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Ibadan.

NAN reports that among other groups that endorsed Tinubu’s presidency were the Agbekoya, O’dua Peoples Congress (OPC) Fasehun faction, Irorun O’dua and non-indigenes represented by people from Akwa- Ibom.

Sanusi described Tinubu as “the most competent” among the candidates, saying he could vouch for him any day and anywhere. “I have never taken contracts from any government. I have not taken anything from anybody, but I do accept destiny and the will of God.

“But, it should be said everywhere that the person I have confidence in, who will end our sufferings in Ibadan and Oyo State is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “We are talking of presidential polls, not Governorship, not National Assembly and not House of Assembly elections.

We stand on the mandate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said. Sanusi called on all groups to mobilise support for Tinubu, whom he said would bring prosperity to all and sundry.

The Mogaji said that Tinubu protected the interests of Christians as Governor of Lagos State, adding he was born a Muslim and today a Christian.

Also, Prince Yemisi Adeaga, the President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), said that Ibadan would always have a position. Adeaga said that the Olubadan of Ibadanland had sent him to tell the people that “they are keenly watching the character, nature, disposition and relevance of the candidates”.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...