News

2023: Ibadan Mogajis, Baales, others endorse Tinubu for President

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As gale of endorsements for candidates of political parties continues ahead of 2023 elections, family heads (Mogajis); Baales and other notable groups, including Agbekoya in Ibadan, have endorsed Bola Tinubu, as their preferred Presidential candidate.

They declared their support for Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday at a well attended event held at Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event, organised under the auspices of Rontex for BAT Political Signature, was convened by Dr Ronke Carew and hosted by Chief Dotun Sanusi. Sanusi, an Ibadan Mogaji, popularly called Ilaji, is the Chief Executive Officer of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in Ibadan.

NAN reports that among other groups that endorsed Tinubu’s presidency were the Agbekoya, O’dua Peoples Congress (OPC) Fasehun faction, Irorun O’dua and non-indigenes represented by people from Akwa- Ibom.

Sanusi described Tinubu as “the most competent” among the candidates, saying he could vouch for him any day and anywhere. “I have never taken contracts from any government. I have not taken anything from anybody, but I do accept destiny and the will of God.

“But, it should be said everywhere that the person I have confidence in, who will end our sufferings in Ibadan and Oyo State is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “We are talking of presidential polls, not Governorship, not National Assembly and not House of Assembly elections.

We stand on the mandate of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said. Sanusi called on all groups to mobilise support for Tinubu, whom he said would bring prosperity to all and sundry.

The Mogaji said that Tinubu protected the interests of Christians as Governor of Lagos State, adding he was born a Muslim and today a Christian.

 

Also, Prince Yemisi Adeaga, the President-General, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), said that Ibadan would always have a position. Adeaga said that the Olubadan of Ibadanland had sent him to tell the people that “they are keenly watching the character, nature, disposition and relevance of the candidates”.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles

arewa consultative forum acf
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari’s refusal to accept advice worrisome – ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu Kaduna

Norther foremost group, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed worries that President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration have failed to take advice on how best to tackle the growing insecurity in the North and other parts of the country.   National Publicity Secretary of ACF, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, made the declaration in Kaduna, yesterday, […]
News

Twist in N4bn fraud allegation suit as suspects seek rights enforcement

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A High Court based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has adjourned till May 11, 2022 for the continuation of the suit seeking the enforcement of the fundamental rights brought by an Anambra- based High Chief, Dr. Cletus Ibeto, against the Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC) over his invitation for interrogation over alleged fraud. Ibeto […]
News Top Stories

Olympics: Minister calls for athletes’ development programme, fund

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has declared that Nigeria urgently needs a private sector driven Athletes Development Program and a Sports Fund independent of government.   Dare, who spoke on the sidelines of the Tokyo Olympics in Japan, canvassed for support for consistent training and development of athletes.   According to him, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica