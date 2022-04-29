2023: Ide assures on new A’Ibom, scales guber screening

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

A frontline governorship aspirant under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko, who successfully scaled Friday’s screening to run for the governorship of the state has assured the people of a new Akwa Ibom State from 2023.

The Screening Panel, led by Governor Diri of Bayelsa State, had no issues clearing him in view of the authentic documents presented.

Addressing the journalists shortly after the event, Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko said that Akwa Ibom people should be ready to usher in a new dawn with his election as governor in 2023.

He opined that after scaling the hurdle he is ever prepared for the coming primaries knowing fully well that majority of the people have seen the need to turn around the fortunes of the state with him on the saddle as their servant leader.

Ide highlighted that Akwa ibom state is richly blessed with abundant human and material resources stressing that his job will be to harness, galvanize and transparently utilize them for the benefit of all and sundry.

Ide also said that a state like Akwa Ibom has no business with poverty taking cognizance of its numerous potentials and assured on his determination to run a very transparent and accountable administration.

According to him: “I have joined this race with the strong political will to bring positive changes, I have come to alter the status quo dragging us back, I have come to ensure genuine and quality development using the people’s funds in the most open and transparent manner.

“When I tell you about autonomy for our state legislature, judiciary and local government councils, I expect you to hold me accountable for that once you elect me as your governor. I so much believe in democracy and will do everything within my power to promote the tenets of democracy. This coming election is crucial for the survival of Akwa Ibom and her people and the best candidate must be voted without any other consideration outside merit, content and capacity.”

Ide highlighted that he has acquired extensive knowledge from credible institutions with several leadership training across high profile institutions in the world in addition to working for over three decades in an International oil conglomerate with notable best international practices.

Ide also assured on high standard education for Akwa Ibom children, massive agriculture and food sufficiency and skill acquisition for youths women and the physical challenged, better treatment for pensioners stressing that he will also change the narratives in sports development in the state.

