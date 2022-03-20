Metro & Crime

2023: Ide Owodiong assures on quality education as Maurid Poly honours six

Tony Anichebe, Uyo

Obong Ide Owodiong-Idemeko, a 2023 governorship hopeful on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, has once again promised to give adequate attention to education at all levels to ensure that the future of Akwa Ibom children and the youth are secured if elected as governor in 2023 election.

The gubernatorial aspirant, who was among the six distinguished Nigerians conferred with a Fellowship Award for Public Service by the foremost private polytechnic in the state, Maurid Polytechnic over the weekend, stated this in an interview with newsmen after the event.

Ide Owodiong-Idemeko, who explained that education remains the key to unlock the enormous potentials in every individual, noted that the state under him as the governor will not only ensure quality education for all but  adequate training and retraining of teachers on latest teaching skills among the provision of all necessary facilities.

According to him: ”Sound and quality education will unlock the great potentials in our children and youth as they will not only become critical thinkers but people capable of initiating ideas that will bring forth positive inventions to better the society, they will also be mentally librated to take informed decisions and become problem solvers.

“When people are exposed to the right education, they are mentally librated to also make better choices and also contribute tremendously to the development of the society. A well educated child is a big asset to society and will not be negatively used or manipulated easily.”

The Fellowship Award ceremony, which took place during a Convocation that was specially constituted during the polytechnic’s 11th Matriculation Ceremony, was chaired by Hon Onofiok Luke, member representing Etinan Federal Constituency in the National Assembly with Hon Francis Charles Uduyok representing Ikot Abasi/Mkpat Enin/Eastern Obolo Federal Constituency as Special Guest of Honor.

Other awardees were the Honorable Member representing Oruk Anam/Ukanafun Federal Constituency, Hon. Unyime Idem; the Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Mr. Charles Udoh; the Accountant General of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Uwem Andrew-Essien; the Permanent Secretary Governor’s office, Dr. Nathaniel Adiakpan, and the CEO of Tuski Group, Mr. Chimezie Otuka.

Addressing the students during the ceremony Hon Onofiok Luke advised them to focus on their education and shun cultism and other anti social vices.

The  Royal Father of the day  HRM Edidem (Elder) Dr. Edet Akpan Inyang. Paramount Ruler of Itu Local Government, who expressed happiness with the level of development in the institution, reminded the marticulating students that their destiny is in their hands and their choices and perfrences will determine their future destination.

The ceremony which witnessed the matriculation of over 1000 Students into various departments was  attended by parents/guardians, academic dons and other well meaning individuals from all walks of life.

The event was also spiced with cultural display by students of the Performing Arts Department and other groups.

 

