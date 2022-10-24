2023: Identity politics stokes ethnic fire

Ethnic card exposes Nigeria’s fault lines ahead of 2023 presidential election

FELIX NWANERI reports on the worrisome dimension the campaign for the 2023 presidential election has assumed given the ethnic card being played by some of the candidates and their supporters and the dangers it portends for the country’s unity

Ethnic tension is not new in Nigeria as there have always been disagreements between the various nationalities thatmake up the country. Such discord predates Nigeria’s independence from Britain in 1960, but it has grown substantially since the end of the co-lonial era.

This could mostly be blamed on two major factors – struggle for dominance and power play. However, there is no doubt that given the heterogeneous nature of a country like Nigeria, the tendency of the various ethnic nationalities is towards parochial consciousness at the expense of national consciousness.

One of the attendant consequences of such ethnic rivalry was the civil war that led to the death of over three million people. The war was fought between the government of Nigeria and the secessionist state of Biafra between July 6, 1967 and January 15, 1970.

While successive administrations since then did not only battle with those they termed “divisive elements,” they initiated several progammes aimed at unifying the country. However, there is still lack of bond between Nigeria’s over 350 ethnic nationalities given the suspicion with which they have continued to view each other.

Unfortunately, ethnic tension is brewing again ahead of the 2023 presidential election. This time, the tension is over the ethnic card being played by some members of the political class. Campaigns for the election commenced on September 28, but there is apprehension in some quarters over the way a number of highly placed individuals, including those vying for elective offices and their supporters have continued to make divisive, ethnocentric and provocative remarks that fuel division along tribal and religious lines in order to score cheap political goals.

The first inkling that the 2023 presidential election will put a wedge between the major ethnic groups was the debate over zoning of the presidency or power shift that characterized the build-up to the presidential primary elections of the leading political parties that held between May and June.

Many had then insisted on power shifting to the southern part of the country given the zoning arrangement between Nigeria’s two geographical divides (North and South), which took effect from 1999, and the fact that the incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, who hails from the North would be serving out an eight-year tenure by May 29, 2023.

However, the outcome of the presidential primary elections saw the country’s major political parties –All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) – fielding candidates who represent Nigeria’s North/South divide. A former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who hails from the South-West is the standard bearer of the ruling APC, while former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the flag bearer of main opposition PDP is from the North-East.

Ordinarily, the contest would have been between the duo given that the last two presidential elections (2015 and 2019) turned out to be two-horse races between the APC and PDP despite the number of parties that participated in both contests, but what many have described as the emergence of a third force seems to have altered calculations for the 2023 polls.

Labour Party (LP), which has a former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, as its presidential candidate and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) that has another former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso (Kano State) are political forces that cannot be underestimated. And like Tinubu and Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso also represent the North/South divide.

The LP candidate hails from the South-East, while his NNPP counterpart is from the North-West. Again, besides the North/South divide, which the candidature of the four leading presidential candidates represents, it has rekindled the rivalry between Nigeria’s three major ethnic groups – Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo.

Ordinarily, many had expected that the personalities of the quartet of Tinubu, Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso will make the presidential contest interesting in terms of issue-based campaigns and quality debate; but ethnic card seems to have taken the shine off the build-up to the poll. So far, exchange of brickbats between the presidential candidates on one hand and their supporters on another hand, have continued to project ethnic cleavages rather than issues.

Atiku chided for fanning embers of disunity

It was outrage recently over a statement credited to Atiku, while responding to a question posed to him by the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, during an interactive session with Arewa Joint Committee in Kaduna that northerners don’t need candidates from the South during the 2023 elections.

The PDP presidential candidate was quoted to have said that northerners need to vote for him rather than a Yoruba or Igbo candidate because he’s a pan-Nigerian of northern extraction.

His words: “What the average northerner needs is somebody who’s from the North and also understands that part of the country and has been able to build bridges across the country. I have traversed the whole of the country, this is what the northerner needs, he doesn’t need a Yoruba candidate or an Igbo. I stand before you as a pan-Nigerian of Northern origin.”

Expectedly, Atiku was chided by some stakeholders as well as geopolitical groups for what they described as fanning the embers of disunity.

Apex Igbo body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, for instance, not only urged the PDP presidential candidate to apologize to the Igbo and the entire Southern Nigeria for bringing divisive politics into his campaigns, but to withdraw the remark.

Spokesman of the group, Alex Ogbonnia, who noted that the remark exposed Atiku’s mindset about the country, added that it contradicted the former vice president’s claim to be a unifier.

His words: “That was a very provocative remark coming from a former vice president of Nigeria. His remark, perhaps, brings out his mindset about the country. It’s a Freudian slip. Something that slips from somebody’s mouth unintentionally, which reveals the persons deep feeling about something.

“It is provocative as a matter of fact and contradicts his claims to cosmopolitanism and detribalised Nigerian. From the remark that he has made, Atiku hasn’t really shown that he is a detribalised Nigerian.”

“He should have gone ahead with his campaigns without creating unnecessary ethnic tensions. That remark is abysmally low. It’s an ill-advised remark. It’s not good for the former vice president. He should find a way to withdraw that remark.”

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and ex-presidential candidate, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, who also chided Atiku, described his comment as a “direct appeal to divisive ethnic sentiment and a denigration of the largest ethnic groups in Southern Nigeria.”

In a post on his Twitter handle, he wrote: “I was very disappointed to view the video clip of H.E. Atiku Abubakar @atiku, a former Vice-President of Nigeria, telling an audience in Kaduna that what the North needs is a northerner to be President, and not a Yoruba or Igbo candidate. All candidates in the 2023 presidential election must avoid ethnic or other divisive sentimental appeals.”

Moghalu also called on the PDP presidential candidate to withdraw the statement and tender apology to Nigerians who picked offence in his utterances.

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, in a veiled reaction to Atiku’s comment, said what Nigerians are looking for in 2023 is a president that has the interest of the citizens at heart and not someone talking about ethnicity.

Wike, who spoke at the national women’s conference organised by the Committee Of Wives Of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) in Lagos, last week, averred: “We are looking for a president that Nigerians can say yes, can put food on the table, will fight insecurity. That is what we are looking for, not some people who are talking about ethnicity.”

Similarly, the ruling APC in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, described the PDP candidate’s statement as a decisive attack on national unity.

The statement read in part: “Atiku’s statement is a decisive attack on our national unity. It is beyond the pale for a senior citizen and a former vice president of the Federal Republic to so brazenly instigate strife and disunity in our country in pursuit of his befuddled political self-interest.”

“If, as Atiku believes, the average northerner needs a northern president now, after a northern president, when will they ever not need a northern president?

What does Atiku think the average southerner needs? Why is it about what the average northerner needs, or even what the average southerner may need? Why is it not about what Nigeria and Nigerians need? Nigerians need bold and visionary leadership anchored on a firm commitment to transcendental national unity, over and above ethnic or sectional obsessions.

“Atiku’s words ring loud of extreme and mindless desperation, and such an extremely desperate man cannot and must not be entrusted with the most important job of president – a job whose core duty is that of leading, uniting and working in the best interest of all in an ethno-religious, pluralistic society as Nigeria. Our country does not need this kind of highly inflammable rhetoric now or ever.

“What is even more confounding is that this presidential candidate of the PDP has touted himself to be on a mission to unify Nigeria. The cat has finally been let out of the bag of him that pays lip service to unity, while working hard to undermine our national unity. Our northern citizens and patriots know far better than what Atiku thinks, and will not walk down that slippery slope with him.”

The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the APC through its Director of New Media, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, on his part, said most northerners did not share Atiku’s sentiment. According to him, unlike the PDP candidate and members of his party, northerners do not see southerners as slaves but regard all Nigerians as equal.

“Such tomfoolery is rarely not seen from the worst amongst us. Atiku’s words are not only unacceptable but also insulting, irresponsible and despicable. This is especially so, given the fact that by next year, we would have had eight years of Northern/Fulani rule and now this man says we must have another eight years of it because that is what is ‘best for the North.’

“Most northerners do not believe this and thankfully they, unlike Atiku and members of his divided party, do not see southerners as slaves and they regard us all as being equal.”

Fani-Kayode stressed that it was time for power to shift to the South and an overwhelming number of the people in the North, and certainly, all northerners in APC believed that.

However, Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, who later clarified the position of his principal, said it was regrettable and disingenuous for APC to turn fact on its head regarding the comments of the PDP presidential candidate during his engagement at the Arewa House.

Ibe said: “For the benefit of the innocent public, who might be hoodwinked by the usual behaviour of APC in telling a big lie, what transpired was a direct question to Atiku to address the northern audience on why he should be voted for by the northern electorate.

“Atiku started with a joke by addressing the questioner as ‘Mr. Northerner,’ which is a veiled criticism of why he limited his question to the northern audience, in the first place. Continuing, Atiku explained without a slur, unlike the APC candidate would, that what matters the most to the northern electorate is a candidate, who has built bridges of unity across other parts of the country and not necessarily a northern candidate, who lacks the credentials of national spread and acceptability.

“Those were the unambiguous remarks of the PDP presidential candidate. But because the APC does not possess any tangible ideas to campaign on for their candidate, they resorted to dubious tactics of diverting public attention, first, away from the failures of their party in the past seven years, plus and, secondly, to shift attention away from the embarrassing gaffes of their presidential candidate in his public communication, which they frequently shy away from.

“Of course, a failed political party and a presidential candidate, who cannot withstand five minutes of unscripted speech, would not have anything tangible to talk about other than to resort to irritating scavenging, like they have done in this case.”

Obi accused of portraying self as victim of ethnic agenda

The PDP candidate is not the only presidential standard bearer to be accused of playing the ethnic card. Spokesperson of the APC campaign council and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, at a time, alleged that the presidential candidate of Labour Party (Obi), concocted a WhatsApp message to portray himself as a victim of ethnic agenda.

Keyamo, who was then responding to a video clip in which Obi was seen reading a message by a group asking south-westerners not to vote for him, said the group Obi referred to does not exist.

“We wish to state that it is obvious Mr. Peter Obi deliberately concocted that message and circulated that offensive video himself as a campaign strategy in order to come across as a victim of some kind of ethnic agenda, whereas in truth, he is the real agent provocateur of an ethnic agenda.

“His messages are only full of false data and highfalutin jargons in what is clearly a disingenuous ruse to distract a scrutiny of his empty records as a Governor of Anambra State and nothing else hence his easy recourse to playing ethnic card and fanning the embers of hate.

“We find it utterly disgusting, demeaning and insulting to the sensitivities and sensibilities of Nigerians for a presidential candidate of the ilk of Peter Obi to make such a video parroting a spurious, unverified and sham message that has the potential of deepening our fault lines as a nation and further promoting ethnic tensions.

“This is completely unbecoming of a presidential candidate that hopes to unite this country. Again, we note that Mr. Obi’s latest stunt is consistent with what is now widely perceived as his adoption of hate as campaign strategy, having consistently failed to rein in his known and identifiable supporters, mostly domiciled on social media, threatening political opponents with violence and death,” Keyamo said.

Tinubu not left out

Interestingly, the presidential candidate of the APC (Tinubu) has equally come under fire over politics of ethnic card.

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, who has been critical of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC despite being a member of the party, is of the view that Tinubu’s choice of Senator Kashim Shettima (a former governor of Borno State) as his running mate, is a demonic proposition meant to further create divisions within the North.

“The introduction of a Muslim-Muslim ticket by the APC or same-faith ticket is a wicked plan to further create divisions within the North. We try as leaders of societies to live as brothers and sisters but this demonic proposition just came out of the blues.

“For all lovers of unity in this country, in the North in particular, where we are most affected, this ticket must never succeed. We will make sure we defeat it in such a resounding manner that nobody in his right senses will ever think about it again at least in the near future for our political journey in Nigeria,” he said.

There are also members of a political school, who are of the view that Tinubu’s recent charge to voters in Ekiti to reject Atiku and Obi because they are not known to the people of the state, while speaking during the swearing-in of Bidoun Oyebanji as governor of the state, amounts to whipping up of ethnic sentiment for political gain.

Tinubu told the people to turn a blind eye to both Atiku and Obi as people they did not know, saying: “Another election is coming in February. They are coming.

One will call himself Atiku, another will call himself Peter Obi. You don’t know them. The only person you know is Bola Ahmed Tinubu and you must deliver to me 95 per cent of the votes.”

Kwankwaso not spared

Kwankwaso is also not spared. He was accused of playing an ethnic card, when he explained that the proposed alliance between him and Obi collapsed because his people from the North would not vote for the alliance if he is not the presidential candidate.

The NNPP candidate was particularly lashed at for making a disparaging statement against the Igbos, whom he described as only good in business.

He had said that the South-East are good in business and are well talented but they should learn politics, noting that “in politics they are at the bottom line.”

Dangers of ethnic politics

Whereas identity politics cannot be completely ruled out of electoral contests in most countries of the world, those who cautioned against the ethnic card being played ahead of the 2023 presidential election, are of the view that Nigeria cannot afford the backlash associated with such brand of politicking.

A bitter tale of such ethnic political rivalry in recent times is the Rwandan genocide of 1994, in which an estimated one million Rwandans, mostly Tustis were killed by members of the Hutu majority tribe within 100 days.

The crisis was triggered by the April 1994 shooting of a plane carrying then President Juvenal Habyarimana and his Burundian counterpart, Cyprien Ntaryamira (both Hutus) and in which everyone on board was killed.

While the genocide was planned by members of the political elite, many of whom occupied positions at top levels of the country’s national government then, the perpetrators came from the ranks of the Rwandan Army, the Gendarmerie and government-backed militias.

Its aftermath was the destruction of infrastructure and the severe depopulation of the country, which brought the economy of the landlocked country to its knees.

The genocide, however, served as an impetus for creating the International Criminal Court to eliminate the need for ad hoc tribunals to prosecute genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

Another of such ethnic crisis is the Darfur war; a major armed conflict in the Darfur region of Sudan that began in February 2003, when the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) and Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) rebel took up arms against the government of Sudan over alleged oppression of Darfur’s non-Arab population.

The government responded to the attacks by carrying out a campaign of ethnic cleansing against Darfur’s non-Arabs. This led to the death of hundreds of thousands of civilians and the indictment of then Sudan’s president, Omar al-Bashir, for genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Court.

While Rwanda under President Paul Kagame has rebuilt its economy, a comprehensive peace agreement was signed on August 31, 2020, between the Sudanese authorities and several rebel factions to end armed hostilities in Darfur.

It is against this backdrop that some political analysts are of the view that Nigeria cannot afford a drift to ethnic politics given the danger it portends. Those who hold this view have continued to admonish stakeholders to ensure that the trending vituperations and violence-inducing remarks by some political stakeholders and their supporters are curbed before they snowball into a large scale crisis.

It was also advanced that debate on issues, especially as it concerns the need for visionary leadership that will take the country out of the woods, should shape the campaigns as divisive politics, at a time there is lack of bond among the various ethnic nationalities that make up the country, will further divide Nigerians along ethno-religious lines.

Elder statesman and leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Chief Edwin Clark, who has repeatedly warned against the dangers ethnic politics ahead of the 2023 elections, appealed to politicians to call their supporters to order in the interest of Nigeria’s unity.

His words: “Look at what is happening in the North-West; people who feel that they have been oppressed are the ones fighting back. The state governors were the ones moving the Almajiris from place to place and they are the ones fighting back now.”

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN), on its part, called for responsible political behaviour among stakeholders for Nigeria to cross the threshold into a new dawn.

The group in a communiqué issued at the end of its Second Plenary meeting at Orlu, Imo State, in September, stated: “In campaigning and canvassing for votes, we urge politicians to eschew the politics of bitterness, divisiveness and religious bigotry.”

Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Baba-Ahmed, who also lent his voice on the issue, warned that Nigeria’s future is at stake due to what he described as undue emphasis on religious and ethnic backgrounds of the presidential candidates and their choices of running mates.

“What is at stake is more than an election. It is the survival of our country. The prospects of safe conduct of electoral activities and a free and fair election are being threatened by the conduct of our politicians. We must find the resolve and the strength to step back and pull the nation away from its current precarious position. Our politics now operates outside safe and tolerable boundaries, and the nation will pay dearly for the desperation and limitations of those who ought to show leadership and responsibility among our politicians.”

President Buhari, who also cautioned against shifting focus from issue-based campaigns to engagement in mudslinging and provocation, in his goodwill message at the signing of a peace accord facilitated by the General Abdulsami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee for the presidential candidates for the 2023 elections, expressed worry over recourse to personal attacks, insults, and incitement by politicians.

Buhari enjoined Nigerians, political parties, politicians, security agencies, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and all stakeholders to ensure that the country was placed above all regional and sectional considerations.

His words: “As the president, I have always reiterated my commitment to a peaceful, credible and transparent elections, and what the peace committee has been doing over the years aligns with my belief that Nigeria needs peace in order to achieve credible elections.

“However, the rise of fake news and misinformation continue to pose a significant threat to the pattern of democracy in Nigeria. It has shifted focus away from issue-based campaigns to amplifying the potential for personal attacks, insults, and incitement. It has also significantly diminished the civility and decency in public discourse and debate.

“The 2023 general election is more than an election; it is an opportunity to serve Nigeria, to defend Nigeria, and to uphold her unity and progress. Therefore, I call on all Nigerians, political parties, politicians, security agencies, the election management body and all stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria is placed first above regional and sectional claims.”

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who also spoke at the accord signing event on his experiences in monitoring elections in some African countries, expressed the hope that Nigerians will use the 2023 general election to prove that the country is on the part of sustainable progress and development.

Olawepo-Hashim points way out

A former presidential candidate and chieftain of the APC, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, who pointed a a way out of ethnic card politics, urged politicians and the major political parties to desist from ethnic and religious tantrums capable of widening the existing gulf and cleavages among the citizens.

Olawepo-Hashim, who maintained that the campaign outfits and leaders of the major political parties in the electoral race are complicating Nigeria’s ethnic and religious relations in their bids to win votes in 2023, instead of focusing on plans to transform the economy and programmes to achieve social and political development, national security and unity, decried that the campaigners are rather churning out messages with ethnic and religious nuances.

He noted that the polity has never descended this low since Nigeria’s independence and return to democratic rule in 1999. He recalled that in the first and second republics, the political parties were identified and known by their plans, programmes and principles, unlike the present situation where contestants “are busy talking about tribe, creed and crowd they can parade on the streets.”

According to him, it was time for the leaders of the various political parties to check the activities of their campaigners as the message seem to undermine national unity. He also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other relevant state institutions to step up their games to stem the tide.

His words: “The 2023 general election is very crucial for our country as Nigeria is today confronted by a myriad of problems. There is serious crisis in the social sector like education and health. Despite repeated promises by succeeding governments, corruption is still pervasive, majority of our young people are jobless and losing hope.

“Nigeria deserves a future that is not defined by a fiendish manipulation of her notable fault lines but by developmental ideas, character, record and patriotic principles.”

Perhaps, there has never been a time that identity politics has been the focus ahead of a presidential election in Nigeria as presently been witnessed, but there is no doubt that the ethnic card being played by the various political gladiators, definitely speaks volume of the uncertainty surrounding the forthcoming battle for the country’s number one position.

