2023: If God, Ortom, others stop me I won’t contest – Benue Dep Gov

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Benue State Deputy Governor Engr. Benson Abounu Thursday said if the Almighty God, Governor Samuel Ortom and people of the state stop him from contesting the forthcoming governorship election he will have no option than to go back to his engineering profession.

The Deputy Governor is among seven other contenders jostling to succeed Governor Samuel Ortom from the Benue South senatorial district otherwise known as ‘Zone C’.

Engr. Abounu stated this while speaking with journalists in his office at the Government House in Makurdi.

He enumerated three major factors that will determine whether he would run for that election or not.

The Deputy Governor said: ” There are three factors that will determine whether I run or not. One, if it is okay by God and He says run I will run.

“The second factor is Samuel Ortom. I have enough (political) experience to know that given the situation of a Deputy Governor, if the principal says no, it doesn’t matter if every other person in the state says yes, you are wasting your time.

“So if Samuel Ortom says God says you should run, the people want you to run and I agree with them, then I will run. If he says no sorry, I will not run, I will go home I am an engineer I will go and practice engineering.

“Of course, the third factor is the people. If the people of Benue State feel sufficiently that I should run, then I will run.”

