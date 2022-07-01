2023: If I leave PDP I should be retiring from politics, says Makarfi

Former Governor of Kaduna State and a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has debunked the speculation that he was leaving the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Speaking in an interview with journalists in Kaduna, Makarfi, who was the National Caretaker Committee Chairman of the PDP, said if he decides to leave PDP, it means he is retiring from politics.

He said: “Why should I make investment in terms of time and whatever you can mention in PDP and now decides to leave. Why should I go through the stress and just when we are getting it right, then I now leave the PDP for APC or any other party?” Makarfi also called on the presidential candidate of the party Atiku Abubakar to engage the Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike towards resolving the crisis in the party. He said: “What will be the attraction for me to leave the PDP? Well, people don’t approach me with such a rumour because they know the type of person that I am.

“If they want to come they come to me with substance. What could be the basis because in every rumour there must be a basis. “The rumour is the figment of the imagination of people who are jobless. I am a PDP member true and through. If I leave PDP, I should be retiring from politics. “I will continue to hold my political opinion as a PDP person. I will continue to stand by my opinion in PDP. I have stood by it long time ago and I will continue. “People that have been galivanting between PDP and APC are known. I am in politics in PDP on principle. If people are moving across parties because they want to capture power or they want to enhance their financial economic position or whatever. “I am still in PDP and I will continue to be in PDP and this time around, I believe we are going to be in power God’s willing in Kaduna. And we shall be successful even at the national level.”

