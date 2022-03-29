News Top Stories

2023: If PDP wants to win, zoning must be respected, says Anyim

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos Comment(0)

A presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has said for the party to be victorious in 2023, then it must respect the zoning of the Presidency. He said the reason why the PDP did not win in 2015 elections was because the party did not respect the zoning formula, saying fairness, justice, and equity is the formula to win election  if the party wants to take over power in 2023. Anyim stated this yesterday in Jos when he interacted with Plateau State PDP delegates at the Plateau PDP Secretariat ahead of the party primaries. The former Senate President said that power must shift to accommodate the views of all Nigerians. He said that those who were saying that power must remain in a particular zone for PDP to win the election were wrong, adding that zoning has allowed Nigerians to stay together. The presidential aspirant said no part of the country can produce the president of Nigeria without the support and contribution of other regions. According to him, it was for such a reason the PDP has included zoning in its constitution that power must shift from North to South and vice versa. “If we don’t zone or rotate we will not win the election because the winning formula is fairness, justice and equity, 2023 is a defining moment for the nation because every nation is organic, it needs to grow. We have had a chequered history of going forward and backward. “Nobody is happy with where we are today as a nation and I have put my credentials on the table as someone who would help the nation grow. I am seeking to protect our collective future, seeking to promote the growth of the nation,” he stated

 

Leave a Reply

