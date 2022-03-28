News

2023: If PDP wants to win zoning must be respected, says Sen. Pius Anyim

Posted on

A presidential aspirant on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim has said for the party to be victorious in 2023, then it must respect the zoning of the Presidency.

He said the reason why the PDP did not win in 2015 elections is because the party did not respect the zoning formula, saying fairness, justice, and equity is the formula to win election if the party wants to take over power in 2023.

Sen. Anyim stated this on Monday in Jos when he interacted with Plateau State PDP delegates at the Plateau PDP secretariat ahead of the party primaries.

The former Senate President said that  power must shift to accommodate the views of all Nigerians.

He said that those who were saying that power must remain in a particular zone for PDP to win the election were wrong, adding that zoning has allowed Nigerians to stay together.

The Presidential aspirant said no part of the country can produce the President of Nigeria without the support and contribution of other regions.

According to him, it was for such a reason the PDP has included zoning in its constitution that power must shift from North to South and vice versa.

 

