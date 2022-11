2023: IG orders anti-riot equipment, others to personnel

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the immediate distribution of additional batches of uniforms, kits, accoutrements and anti-riot equipment to officers.

A statement, Monday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the police said the distribution comprises “bullet-proof vests with armour plates, ballistic helmets, long and short-range tear gas for civil disorder management, and stun guns to ensure officers appear in clean uniforms and are well-suited to discharge policing services professionally before, during and after the 2023 General Elections; and for general safety of all and sundry across the country.”

He continued: “This distribution is coming on the heels of the recently procured batch of the items to cater for the welfare of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force as preparations are in top gear for the forthcoming General Elections, to optimise professionalism and friendly engagements in crowd control, as well as the subduing of any civil unrest; and to maximally adopt modern techniques of curtailing crimes and criminality.

“The IGP therefore assures of his administration’s continuous commitment to continually provide the needful and upgrade the operational capability of the Force at all levels in order to completely stamp out crimes and criminality in the country while providing top-notch election security management for the 2023 General Elections

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...